Aiken synagogue celebrates 100th anniversary virtually

Not allowing the pandemic to sour the occasion, Aiken's synagogue held a Sunday celebration to ring in its 100th anniversary.

The Adath Yeshurun Synagogue held the first of two planned Zoom video conferences on Sunday evening to showcase the history of the Aiken Jewish community.

Sunday's event highlighted the early Aiken Jewish community from the 1850s to the peak of Jewish Merchant activity around 1950. Harris Lewis "H.L." Polier was the first known Jewish merchant in Aiken, which he came to in the 1880s and opened a dry goods store in 1988.

Polier was soon joined by his younger brother, Morris Samuel "M.S." Polier. The younger Polier opened a barber shop by 1891, as well as a dry goods store.

The Poliers were soon joined by other Jewish families, many of whom were merchants. As the Jewish population in Aiken expanded, there was interest in building a synagogue.

In March 1921, a certificate of incorporation was issued by the South Carolina secretary of state for the organization of a synagogue in Aiken. Construction began in July 1925, and the first services were held on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, in September 1925, with a formal dedication being held the month after.

The congregation was small and did not have a full-time rabbi. Regular services were led by lay leaders, with rabbis from Augusta and Columbia coming to Aiken for major ceremonies, such as weddings and funerals. Currently, the synagogue has arranged for rabbinical students to lead the congregation during the High Holy Days.

By 1950, there were over 20 Jewish-owned businesses in Aiken. Sol Surasky was one of these business owners, and his grandson, Stephen Surasky, spoke during the Zoom celebration.

Surasky was born in 1947 and recalled growing up in Aiken in the 1950s, saying the Jewish community was woven into the fabric of Aiken, particularly the business community. He listed the Jewish-owned businesses in Aiken where he and his friends and family shopped.

"Aiken has been a great place for the Jewish people my age and my sister’s age," Surasky said. "We never suffered any overt discrimination whatsoever. It was a great place to grow up, both as a Jew and as an Aikenite."

Stuart Fine was another speaker on Sunday. Fine's grandfather, Jacob Poliakoff, owned a dry goods store in Aiken for over 30 years, and was also one of the synagogue's founders. Fine grew up in Baltimore, but his mother, Gussie, always spoke about Aiken and talked about the family back there.

Fine has visited Aiken since and said he's enjoyed learning more about the history of his family. While talking about Aiken during a 2011 family bar mitzvah in Charlotte, Fine ended up visiting the city with a number of his cousins. During this visit, Fine went to the graveyard where his grandparents and many other Jews are buried.

“I walked from the gravesite to the gravesite and saw the graves of people either that I had met in my 1950 trip (to Aiken for a family wedding) or that I had heard my mother speak of," Fine said. "I felt like I was visiting with my friends and each time I stood before a tombstone, I was trying to remember what my mother had said about them. It was a remarkable experience and one I won’t ever forget."

The second virtual event via Zoom will be held Sunday, April 18, and will focus on the Aiken Jewish community from the 1950s to today. This session will highlight the contributions made by the Aiken Jewish community to civic life in Aiken and beyond.

The second event will have the same 30 minutes of exhibit highlights, as well as the Q&A. The featured speakers will be different, however.

For more information or to see exhibit highlights, visit asourceoflight.org.