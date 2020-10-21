Prime Living: Yoga instructor offers sunset stretch

Yoga is often an indoors pursuit, but instructor Sarah Acord has taken the discipline outdoors , offering classes at Highfields Event Center in Aiken amid moderate weather, with strategic timing to take advantage of dawn and dusk.
Some recent chilly mornings have put a hiatus on the dawn sessions, but the evening classes will be on the schedule at the equestrian facility until weather dictates otherwise, as Aiken moves into the relatively chilly months. All ages and experience levels are welcome.
Acord, who is also a competitive equestrian and owns Aiken Yoga, a studio on Pendleton Street, can speak about yoga's benefits from an intensely personal perspective.
Benefits are largely based on the fact that "we're all under so much stress, and 95 percent of all diseases are stress-induced, so that's probably the biggest thing for your central nervous system," she said.
"On top of that, when you build that mind-body connection, you build awareness, and you're going to make better decisions in your relationships, in your health, in everything."
The dawn and dusk classes, which began in September, were largely in response to people's interest in having a more healthful option in the face of COVID-19 and the subsequent guidelines and requirements for people to put at least a couple of yards between themselves and their neighbors, for safety's sake.
Acord's background includes 17 years of service as an Aiken Regional Medical Centers nurse, including time spent in the emergency room and the intensive care unit. She has also been on the receiving end of intense medical care.
"I broke my back. I fell off a horse," she said, recalling a 2007 accident.
"I wasn't able to turn. I couldn't turn my head around to back my car out, and my mom had died. It was kind of like a couple of things all at once; and I was like, 'OK, I think the universe is trying to get my attention, that I need to take better care of myself.'"
Yoga was part of her healing process, and she got her teacher training in 2008. These days, she puts that into outdoor action at 6:30 p.m on Mondays.
Describing the discipline, she said, "It's not a religion. Yoga actually means 'yoke,' so it's a union of yourself to yourself, and it really is the study of yourself. It's not all about getting bendy and flexible. It's how you react and respond to people and to situations, and you use it in your everyday living, too."
Classes at the Highfields facility, on Gaston Road, last about 45 minutes, cost $15 each and are included in some studio packages. Participants are asked to bring a mat and appropriate clothing. Acord said the outdoor classes will take a break for cooler weather and probably get back into gear in the spring.