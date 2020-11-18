Prime Living: Aiken artist can dive into any medium

Nanette Langner, growing up in Chicago, had a clear image of what she wanted to see on the road ahead, and the horizon included plenty of color, en route to her role as one of Aiken's most in-demand art instructors.
"I always knew," she said. "My mom would find me off on my own, painting and drawing, when I was little, like 5. I'm the youngest of eight kids, and so they gave me some art lessons, and then in high school, I just did art; and then I applied for a scholarship at the Art Institute of Chicago, and I was offered a scholarship to take some classes."
The next step, in her senior year, was to take Saturday classes at the institute, which led to contact with Irving Shapiro, described by the American Academy of Art as "a distinguished fine artist and watercolor painting instructor" who also led the academy from 1945 to 1994.
"He was teaching across the street, at American Academy of Art, so I had to go interview with him, and then I made it into that school," she said, recalling that the situation wound up being full-time school attendance combined with having a full-time job.
The road led her to Aiken in 1996, with "a man" – her future husband – being the major factor in that decision, and the Langner household now includes a studio where the lady of the house puts her creativity into action.
Tracy Seconi, Aiken Center for the Arts' program director, commented, "Some people teach and some people create art, but she can do both; and her artwork by itself is amazing."
Langner also provides instruction at her house. Under normal circumstances (without COVID-19), she leads a class at Hobby Lobby, as well; and she does take requests.
"I do a ton of commission work; like one I just did went to Montana, and one went to London."
These days, her artistic focus is in such areas as alcohol ink, water color, pastels and pen-and-ink creations.
Langner's recent honors include one from the Aiken Artist Guild – second place in the 2020 members' show, in the "figurative" category, for a black-and-white drawing titled "Kind Eyes."
Such ingredients as sugar and flour also get plenty of attention from Langner these days. For the past two years, she has run another business – Nanette's Artful Cookies – that has kept her busy sending upscale baked goods around the country.
Flanigan's, the ice cream shop on Barnwell Avenue, is among her outlets; and mail orders in recent weeks have been from as far afield as Chicago, Tennessee and Indiana, she recalled.
Langner is also the mind behind The Traveling Paint Brush, a service through which she travels to provide expertise and supplies to add an artistic touch to birthday parties and similar events, providing two-hour art lessons as part of the package.
"She can definitely dive into any medium," said Seconi. "She's got a really good following, as far as students taking her classes over and over and over; and she's very methodical, very organized, very professional, always prepared. You always know that she's going to be exactly where she says. She's dependable."