PET TALK: Thank you, four-legged friends!

Sometimes I wonder about the decency and humanity of people. “We’re all in this together” is a great rallying cry, but it seems no one is listening anymore. We’re tired. We’re worn out from all the sickness, death and anger.
And let’s not discuss politics. It has no room here.
We could learn a lesson or two about good decent living from our pets. I like the phrase “They’ve gone to the dogs.” It’s a compliment. There is also nothing better than to be happily owned by a cat. I’d much rather be in the company of dogs and cats than with humans!
Our pets lift us up.
Dora, my red devil dog, is magical. I don’t understand how she “knows,” but when I return home, whether after a short errand or a long day at the clinic, she is waiting patiently on the floor for me. As I walk through the door, she’s spinning in circles and furiously wagging her tail. The weight of the world lifts from my shoulders. Pets help us forget the bad stuff.
Reggie, an over-the-top, silly springer spaniel, thinks the world revolves around his humans. His energy rarely stops until certain TV shows are turned on. Instantly he is on point, looking longingly at pretty golden retrievers or searching for his favorite Saturday show with Buster. He sits quietly, watching, with a flickering tail. “He even circles to the back of the TV looking for Buster,” laughs his human. Pets give us joy.
Lynn, technician extraordinaire at the clinic, has a handsome golden tabby with pumpkin eyes named Martin. He was the clinic cat until I kicked him out for his disdainful (and disgusting) habit of marking areas in the clinic with his urine. He told us clearly that he was not enjoying clinic life. He is Lynn’s now and was the best Christmas present she ever received.
I grudgingly admit that he really is a fabulous cat. Pets keep us honest.
Several months ago, he started standing on his hind legs, stretching upwards to scratch at a picture hanging above a hallway table. The persistent scritch-scratch noise nearly drove Lynn mad. She installed an automatic feeder to drop kibble in front of him every two hours until her alarm awakens her in the morning.
How could she kick him out or get mad at him for craving her attention? Pets teach us patience and the art of compromise.
And then there’s Lily and Ella. Who says a dog and cat can’t live together in peace and love? These two are best friends. Differences of color, species, sex or size does not enter the consciousness of our pets when making friends. A friend is a friend is a friend.
Animals are a part of many children’s lives. Our pets delight, love and offer a special kind of companionship for children. They teach kindness, responsibility and some pretty incredible purposes when it comes to emotional development and physical health.
Oh yes, we need our pets now, more than ever before. Come on, Dora, here’s an extra biscuit. It’s time for another walk.