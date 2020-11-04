PET TALK: Read our Fear Free menu!

Not all of our patients like us. A cuddly sweet dog can become Cujo or a lovely purring cat changes into a tiger when they cross our threshold. They hurl themselves at us, baring nails and teeth, trying their best to rip us apart. We call it the “Jekyll and Hyde” syndrome.
Many of our patients have been adopted. They were given away and surrendered to a shelter where, happily, a new life begins with a new family. We don’t judge. A family moves, a child becomes allergic or a parent loses their job. Personality problems can unfold over time because the history of the pet is not known. Does it attack the broom because someone beat it with a broom? A dog destroys a chair or cowers behind the toilet because of the sound of thunder or the snap of the stapler.
Wouldn’t it be nice if your dog could just open her mouth and speak her mind? Wouldn’t it be nice if your cat could tell you when he was in pain, why he was nervous or what he ate to make him throw up? How I wish!
One of the biggest issue pets face is fear. Fear of the veterinarian, fear of bad weather, fear of abandonment and even fear of loud noises. Fear is overlooked in many pets simply because pet parents don’t understand the signs.
We, as veterinarians, recognize it because we know what to look for. Slinking alongside the wall, panting, drooping whiskers, eyes that dart back and forth – all signal a stressed pet. And a stressed pet can become aggressive and dangerous at any time.
Now we have COVID-19 and wear masks. Our voices are muffled and tiny muscle changes indicating a smile are covered up. Where are Mom and Dad? Outside in the car waiting patiently to talk to a doctor about their pet. Life is even tougher now for our scaredy cats and uneasy dogs.
I am indebted to my associate, Dr. Heather Troutman, for her interest in behavior and her fervent desire to help pet owners with fearful pets so they can live healthy and happy lives. Our staff has been trained to follow the suggestions of Dr. Marty Becker in our certified Fear Free veterinary hospital.
Some of the things we do are just plain hilarious and have taken quite a bit of time and experimentation to figure out.
We know what food a patient loves, so we bribe him with it during their visit. George loves squeeze cheese placed directly on his lips and Karo syrup is dripped onto Silly Kitty’s paws. Peanut butter is a big seller.
Only Dr. Troutman and Lynn can work with Big Beau. They both crawl on the floor. Lynn whispers sweet nothings into an ear from behind, holding his collar. Rock music is playing, and Dr. Troutman sneaks in from behind also. “Don’t ever look at his face!” our alert explains. Out of sight, out of mind, I guess.
Lola is examined in the middle of our lobby. She gets claustrophobia in the small exam room and freaks out.
Absolutely nothing diminishes the fear and consequent killer instinct in Johnny when he visits. His human comes in the door with him. He’s slightly sedated with medication given two hours prior to the visit. They sit together in our quiet, nicely furnished consult room with classical music playing for at least 30 minutes. We tiptoe in and quickly give a sedative injection. After an hour, the anesthesia is fully reversed, and they walk happily out the door for home.
We breathe a sigh of relief. The easier it is for the pet, the easier it is for us.
Chemical restraint is wonderful, but I’m always bewildered when the human refuses to let us use it. That’s just cruel.
The emotional distress from fear, anxiety and stress causes physical damage to pets and undermines their health, happiness and longevity. If you have a fearful pet, don’t stay away! Instead, let us give you suggestions from our daily Fear Free menu of happy visits, “chill pills," calming music, pheromones, compression wraps, even touch and massage.
Fear stinks.