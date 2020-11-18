PET TALK: Read my smile

Back in August, a friend called me wanting to add a cat to her family. It had been forever since she had one. She was in a new house, had shed her husband in a divorce and was feeling the COVID blues (isolation and loneliness).
She sheepishly asked if I objected to helping her find an adult cat that would be an indoor and outdoor cat. She was having trouble finding one because the shelters objected to a cat being allowed to go outdoors.
I responded quickly, “Heck no, there are so many cats who need homes. My sweet Chloe was an indoor/outdoor cat because Ed objected to the litter box. You’ll be a great mom. I’ll start looking.”
As it turned out, we were scrambling at the clinic to find homes for four cats. A client had called and said he had to “get rid of them” quickly, and if we couldn’t take them, then he wanted them euthanized.
Euthanasia for convenience is off the table, never considered, and roundly dismissed with anger by everyone on my staff.
The cats ranged from a senior at 13 years of age to a young adult at 5 years of age. They had been adored by his wife who had died unexpectedly. I wondered if she would rise from the dead and “smack him good” for abandoning their cat family. It wasn’t my business to inquire why, but I sure hoped that there were good reasons.
Within days, I excitedly told my friend I knew of a sweet, well-cared-for cat that she would love. Her name was Smokey, black with a sprinkle of white “snowflakes” in her coat and 5 years old. The clients had rescued her screaming in a Walmart parking lot. She lived the life of a princess and travelled with the other cats in a big, luxurious RV.
“Let’s do it!” she said, and I could hear her smile.
We were elated to call the client with the news that we had found a home for Smokey, but were crushed when he said, “It’s too late. I took them to the shelter yesterday. I couldn’t wait any longer.” I haven’t a clue what the urgency was. All I could think of was four cats, wrenched out of a peaceful, loving home and thrown into a loud, stressful environment unlike anything they had ever known. Imagine the fear they must have felt.
I called my friend and told her to rush over if she wanted Smokey, and off she went!
For the last several months we have kept in touch via email as Smokey settled in. She has had lots of questions, and there have been quite a few lessons learned.
She smelled like cigarette smoke when she was rescued, hence the name. “It completely and totally grossed me out to have her named after such a vile habit. Her name is Sadie now,” my friend emailed and then the statement, “but I never see her eat!”
Cats are solitary predators. They eat frequent small meals (flat plates are best, no fancy bowls) and need to eat separately from others in a safe place. If they don’t have mental stimulation, they become bored and eat, so obesity becomes a problem. They also develop stress-related coping behaviors and will gorge and regurgitate.
I told her to hide the food and place it in “smart toys” so Sadie must work at getting the kibble to drop out. Zap the food in the microwave to make it smell more. Move the food bowl from the laundry room where it’s noisy. Lastly, keep it away from the litter box “toilet” which is hardly appetizing! There are rules to help cats eat, you know.
“She meows constantly, trotting from place to place in the house, whipping her tail around. She head-bumps me and flings herself against my legs. I gave her a box with a towel, and she’s finally not tucking herself back in the dark corner under the cabinetry,” lamented her Mom.
“You’re seeing stress in action. Good job with the box!” I wrote. Environment is really important to cats and if it’s not what they want, behavior changes result. Hidey-holes and vertical spaces allow them to hunker down in safety (a box on a shelf, a perch to gaze from). Smell is important too. Natural marking behaviors from facial whiskers and scent glands clarify territory and boundaries.
After keeping her indoors for several weeks (“until she’s less whacked”) and then acclimatizing her to the outdoors gradually, the two have reached a nice relationship. In my small world of caring for pets, it makes my heart sing.
Her recent email read, “She goes out on frolics of her own but always comes back. From time to time she sits in my lap. She sleeps in my office on a cushion on a table which affords her a view of the bird feeder which she finds very interesting (good job-good enrichment!). And I’m truly enjoying her. It’s really, really nice to have a cat again”.
A small victory in these tumultuous times, but a huge success story. I’ll take it. Can you read my smile?