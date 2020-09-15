PET TALK: In remembrance of Petey

Linda (a good friend with a heart of gold) and I started a mentoring program for Aiken High School senior girls nine years ago. The name of it, GEM (Guide, Encourage and Motivate), explains it all. It’s hard being a teenager with hormone surges, a lack of confidence and the stresses of school, family and friends. Add COVID-19 to the mix, and life is even harder now.
Building relationships with successful, responsible women who act as mentors and having engaging monthly programs guide these girls to explore and discover their potential. Scholarships are awarded at the end of the school year to help them reach their dreams.
One of the most popular programs is a quiz that matches personalities with dog breeds. There are quite a few questions and fun conversation as the quizzes are completed. What’s your favorite color? What do you like to do on Friday evening? Where is your favorite place to vacation?
Blue is your favorite color. You read books on Friday. You vacation at the beach. Therefore, you are even-tempered, outgoing, family and friends are top priorities and you prefer the outdoors to the couch. You’re a Labrador retriever! Get the idea?
We love our pups for many reasons, and one of them is that they possess amazing personalities. I think we have more in common with the dogs of the world than we realize. Are you a clown like a pug? Are you kind like a golden retriever? Are you opinionated like a terrier?
I instantly fell in love with Teddi and Petey when I first met them as patients years ago. They’re wire hair fox terriers. There’s a reason that they have won more Westminster’s (14 times) than any other breed. They own the show ring and the family with their fearless, bold and upbeat personality.
Terriers have a mind of their own. Teddi didn’t always get along with Petey. We were given strict instructions to not board them together. Their patience with each other ran short and tempers would fly, especially Teddi’s. I patched them up a few times over arguments at home.
Things improved with age, but Petey did not always appreciate how his big sister picked on him. He tried to be patient but sometimes he had to let Teddi know who was really the boss. Teddi never seemed to learn from her mistakes. Life in their household was certainly exciting! Their family had always been a lover of wire fox terriers and always had two at a time. This made losing one of them a little less painful as there was always another one present to console them.
Teddi passed at age 12, and I suspect Petey silently rejoiced. He was number one in the house now – no need to share with other four-legged creatures.
Especially, and poignantly, when Petey’s Dad was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2014. Major surgery was in 2015. The surgeon said surgery was successful, but he might never be completely back to normal. He was most comfortable laying down, watching TV and working at his computer. Petey was his constant companion during these past five years.
Just after the 40th wedding anniversary in November, the cancer returned with a vengeance. Petey was fighting his own geriatric issues as well. Ron passed away on July 19.
I know full well the tenaciousness and loyalty that terriers are all about. Petey struggled against the ravages of his own age and illnesses to keep vigil over his human. I know he was determined to stay longer to provide comfort and company, but he just couldn’t. He succumbed to a stroke on Aug. 23, and I eased his way back to Ron.
They were a family of four, then three, two and now only one. It is a quiet house but a thankful house. Thankful for two lovely, lively wire fox terriers that brought life and love (plus a little adventure) into the house. They made it a home. That’s what our pets do.