PET TALK: Enjoy every minute of it

I texted a friend in Florida today and asked about her Thanksgiving. Her answer was a study in neutral brevity: “We had a good day, but it didn’t feel like Thanksgiving.”
I couldn’t have agreed more. I put on a happy face and sent celebratory texts and emails to friends and family on Thanksgiving Day. Most returned messages echoing sadness. The chairs around everyone’s table were mostly empty, so there were few folks to share with. Ed and I had a small dinner together while Dora, the red devil dog, curled at our feet under the table. Our daughter, Sara, wasn’t present due to COVID worries with traveling.
We all agreed to skip this year’s holidays (even Christmas if need be), so we can celebrate next year together. It seems a small price to pay, but still, I was sad.
Until I received a text from another friend. God bless her. She wears blue eyeshadow, outrageous clothing with old lady flat shoes and thick soles. She is smart, irreverent and cuts to the chase. I think the crabby old lady and Hallmark greeting card philosopher Maxine is her sister.
She texted me back, “Enjoy every minute, my friend.”
I blinked, and my “Oh woe is me” was GONE in an instant. I also heard my Mom’s frequent refrain knocking around in my brain: “There is much to be grateful for, Holly.”
I needed a kick-start, and my friend gave it to me in five words. No longer will I be beaten up by COVID.
Dora and I charged out the door for a walk on the beach. We were the only ones there! The sky was slate gray with leaded clouds that reached to the sand. The waves pounded and frothed towards the shore. I took her leash off (boy, was I brave) pointed to the tiny Sandpipers chugging their legs along the edge of the water and shouted “Go!” Off she chased with wild happy abandonment, and glory of glories, returning to me within minutes.
Is she a good dog? You bet.
Do I know how lucky I am? You bet.
It’s time to move forward with our masks on and do whatever needs to be done to get back to living again. Instant replay is not available in real life.
Perhaps a better Hallmark card philosopher would be Dora. Without a care in the world, she frequently sleeps on her back with relaxed four paws stretching to the sky. I think she’s telling us, “Sleep on it, you hoomans, tomorrow is another day.”
And it is. Enjoy every minute of it.