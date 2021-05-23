ON THE MONEY: What is a billion or two between friends?

The Biden tax plan has two major provisions, both of which would dramatically disadvantage wealthy taxpayers. The first proposed change would raise the maximum capital gains rate from 20% (plus the Medicare 3.8 % surtax) to 39.6%, plus the Medicare tax rate. This would total to 43.4%. This change would only effect taxpayers whose annual incomes are greater than $1 million. As a result, such wealthy individuals would “take it in the ear” on property sales that would have heretofore been taxed at 23.6% capital gains rates.
Thankfully, we plebeians are not affected, but when was the last time you trusted a politician?
The second major impact in the proposed legislation is the loss of the step-up in cost basis for beneficiaries who currently inherit a property from a deceased owner. At present the value of the property when it is sold after having been inherited is the value on the deceased’s death. So, if my father had purchased IBM stock in in 1970 when its value was $1,000 and willed it to me at his death when it was worth $1 million in total, and I subsequently sold the investment for $1 million today, under current tax treatment, I would pay zero capital gains tax.
These proposed changes would probably lead to a more widespread utilization of qualified plans (Roth or traditional) to mitigate these tax disadvantages for the wealthy. These plans are not taxed at capital gains rates nor are they eligible for the step up in basis.
Another likely result of these two proposed changes would be the increased charitable gifting of appreciated stock by the charitably inclined. The value of the gift would be the stock price when the gift was made. When you make such gifts, you are using the run-up in price to increase your charitable deduction.
Remember that deductions for appreciated stock are limited up to 30% of adjusted gross income (AGI) of the donor in the year of the donation, with a five-year carry-forward for unused deductions.
And the hits keep coming: The top income tax rate will go up to 39.6%.
The corporate tax rate would go up by 33% from 21% to 28%.
U.S companies’ foreign income would be hit with a 21% tax rate.
In 2021, the fully refundable child tax credit will raise to $3,600 for kids under age 6 and $3,000 for children who are 6-17.
The president has also proposed that tax credits for children be raised and extended through 2025.
How likely is it that these proposed tax changes will be enacted? In my view, it is unlikely that the most onerous tax changes such as the loss of the stepped-up basis will not pass in its proposed format. Other provisions will undoubtedly be passed, such as the increases in the various tax credits for children.
In the preparation of this column, I used some excellent material at Morningstar.com