ON THE MONEY: What if I forgot to take my RMD in 2019?

What are RMDs anyway, and how are the required amounts determined? According to the IRS, you cannot keep retirement funds in your tax-favored account indefinitely. As a rule, you must start taking withdrawals from your IRA, SIMPLE IRA, SEP IRA or retirement plan account when you reach age 72. Roth IRAs do not require withdrawals until after the death of the owner.
Your required minimum distribution is the minimum amount you must withdraw from your account each calendar year, and you can withdraw more than the minimum required amount without any penalty. Your actual RMDs will be included in your taxable income except for any part that was made up of your contributions that had already been taxed.
Again, referencing the IRS, the required minimum distribution for any year is the account balance as of Dec. 31 of the immediately preceding calendar year divided by a distribution period from the IRS’s “Uniform Lifetime Table.” The same factors are used for men and women, even though the distaff side has a greater life expectancy.
A separate table is used if the sole beneficiary is the owner’s spouse who is 10 or more years younger than the owner.
For example, if you were 75 in 2019 and your spouse was not younger than 65, your RMD is the Dec. 31, 2018, account balance divided by 22.9. If your account balance was $500,000, you must have withdrawn $21,834 in 2019.
Must you withdraw monies from each separate account? In the case of IRAs, no. You may aggregate the totals of all IRA accounts and then take the required amount from any one account.
Amounts that you have remaining in employer-sponsored accounts must be withdrawn from each account, except for 403(b) plans. You may aggregate those totals but only withdraw from one.
Now that you have determined how much you must withdraw, by what date must the actual distribution be made? If 2019 was the first year that you must commence RMDs, your first RMD must be taken by April 1, 2020. Subsequent RMDs must be taken by Dec. 31 of each year thereafter.
You can take the withdrawal as early as Jan. 2 or as late as Dec. 31.
But what if you forgot to take your RMD for 2019? What can you do now to correct the oversight? If you do nothing, you will be faced with a penalty of 50% of the amount you should have taken. However, if you take the proper steps now, that penalty will likely be waived.
One thing you cannot do is to turn back the hands of time and make a correction now and have it applied retroactively to 2019.
First, you should take the 2019 RMD amount out now, but it will be taxed as a 2020 distribution. When you file your amended 2019 tax return, you will include a completed Form 5329 in which you disclose the required amount, how much you failed to take and the shortfall. The key now is that you do not have to include the penalty payment. In past years one had to remit the penalty and request a refund (abatement).
Now, almost everyone will have the penalty waived, if the grass is not allowed to grow by delaying taking the distribution as soon as the oversight is discovered. Then you should follow the aforementioned reporting steps.
To prevent a reoccurrence of this problem, I recommend that you prepare a list of your retirement accounts and set an alarm in early December to ensure that you have taken your RMDs as required.