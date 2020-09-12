ON THE MONEY: The mysteries of compound interest

One of the financial topics that is least understood by an alarming number of Americans is interest, and in particular, compound interest. In this column and in next week’s, we will examine interest, both simple and compound, and explain all of the various descriptions of how interest is calculated. Moreover, in next week's column, we will focus on how credit card companies calculate their interest charges and how the feds have enacted helpful legislation to protect consumers.
Interest may be thought of as the rental fee that the owner of capital charges a renter (think borrower) for the use of that capital in business and personal matters. When you open a savings account at a bank, you are, in effect, loaning the bank that money, and the interest that the bank pays you is a reflection of the fact that you have foregone the use of those funds while they are on deposit, and in return, the bank pays you interest. The loss of the use of funds is often referred to as lost opportunity costs, or the potential return on other investments or uses of those funds that you could have employed.
Interest is not the cost of money; rather it is the cost of credit. The monies that you lend to another person comprises the principal, and that person has the use of that principal on credit.
Simple interest is that rate paid for the use of capital without any reinvestment option. As an example, say I loan Jack and Jill $1,000 each to be repaid to me at the end of five years. I charge Jack 8% simple interest and I charge Jill 8% compound interest. In Jack’s case, the interest charge each year is $80. I earn that charge each year, and at the end of the fifth year, Jack repays me the principal of the loan plus the interest charge of $400, or a total of $1,400.
In Jill’s example, the first year charge for the use of the principal is the same $80, but the difference is that, beginning in the second year, the $80 is added to the principal and the interest rate of 8% is charged on $1,080, not $1,000. This continuous reinvesting or compounding takes place every year during the term of the loan, and at the end of five years, Jill will owe me $1,469.33.
Albert Einstein once said that compound interest was the most powerful force in the universe, and it is easy to see why. In our Jack and Jill example, if the loan had been for 10 years, Jack would have paid $800 in interest charges, while Jill’s charge would have totaled $1,158.92, more than the original principal! This compounding function is what has made credit card companies billions of dollars, due mainly to financial ignorance on the part of card users.
In our example, the compounding took place once each year, but let’s assume that I decide to slip into Jill’s loan agreement a statement that the interest will be compounded daily, even though the loan interest rate remains at 8%. In such an example, Jill would owe $1,323.09 in interest charges at the end of the 10 years.
So, as we can see from these examples, the number of compounding periods can dramatically impact the overall cost of the loan. In the case of daily compounding, the annual effective interest rate I charged Jill in the 10-year example was not 8% but rather 8.79%. Interestingly, in the computation of annual effective interest rates, the underlying math assumes that the compounding frequency is once each year. To illustrate that point, in the first example in which I charged Jack 8% simple interest over five years, the annual effective rate was only 6.99%, not 8%.
No doubt you can see from these simple examples that the subject of interest can become very complicated. In next week’s column we will examine how the federal government has enacted legislation to protect consumers by requiring lenders to utilize uniform language in all loan transactions.