ON THE MONEY: The inanity of credit card usage

We Americans are terribly irrational when it comes to the proper use of our credit cards. As an example, say you’re out shopping for essentials – groceries, for example – and you stop by your friendly jewelry store (I have been through this scenario with my lovely spouse) and see a new watch that you just have to have. You would not dream of paying for it in cash; that would blow an enormous hole in your budget. Rather, you pay for it with a credit card. That feels better since your “grocery budget” remains intact, and the credit card bill will not be received until next month.
Obviously, whether you pay in cash or you pay with credit, all of the money ultimately comes from your pocket. Purchases made on credit can feel less immediate because no cash actually leaves your wallet. But the reality is that credit card purchases will end up costing you more money – unless you pay off the amount in full every month and avoid having to pay interest.
Researchers conducted an experiment in which two groups of people were asked to bid on tickets to a sporting event. One group had to pay cash, while the other could pay by credit card. The average credit card bid was twice as high as the average cash bid. Why? Credit card bidders felt richer because they did not have to fork over any actual cash from their mental accounts.
Here is a prime example of irrationality when it comes to thinking about your credit card bills. Say you have $1,000 stashed away for a rainy day, and you also have a $1,000 credit card bill, at 18% interest. You would not touch the $1,000 in savings because it is in a mental account for emergencies. But if you used it to pay off your credit card debt, you would save yourself the 18% in interest charges, which amounts to $180 annually. You could then use that $180 to start rebuilding your emergency fund, and you would have cleared some of your most expensive debt in the process.
Even though Congress enacted sweeping changes in the regulation of the credit card industry several years ago, we should all remember that self-control is better than government control. Many Americans suffer from fallacious thinking when it comes to credit cards. First, more than a few people regard a credit card as a method to get what they want, rather than as a device to complete a transaction.
Secondly, some of us think of credit cards as revolving lines of credit with no due dates. This approach has been encouraged by the credit card companies themselves when they set minimum payments at artificially low amounts. In reality, we should all regard credit card bills as short-term loans with less than 30 days duration.
Finally, too many of us think of credit cards as a substitute for money, and we foster this belief in our children when we allow them to use our credit cards as a way to provide the things that they want. Our children would be infinitely better positioned for adulthood if parents required them to pay cash for all their purchases, rather than use a credit card. Assisting your children to open their own checking accounts, and thus, manage their own money is to be preferred, in my view.
By the way, the average U.S. household with revolving credit card debt had an estimated balance of $6,849 as of September 2019, costing an average of $1,162 in annual interest.
Many Americans will likely pay credit card interest for a long time: 10% of Americans with credit card debt say it will take them longer than 10 years to pay it off, and 9% don’t think they’ll ever be completely free of it, according to a recent survey.