ON THE MONEY: Taking money from a traditional IRA

In my experience, whenever a tax deduction is made available by the federal government, that deduction comes with strings attached. In the case of a traditional IRA, the string is that since the accumulated funds in the account were funded by tax deductible contributions and have grown without the onus of taxes on the earnings in the account, the funds thus are to be used to generate retirement income.
Monies that are withdrawn from the IRA account after a person reaches age 59½ satisfy the “used for retirement income” requirement, and no additional strings are pulled. Values that are withdrawn earlier may be subject to an early withdrawal penalty equal to 10% of the amount withdrawn in addition to the income taxes on the distribution.
There are allowable exceptions that exempt traditional IRA withdrawals from the 10% penalty (but not from the income tax):
• Total and permanent disability of the IRA owner;
• Qualified higher-education expenses;
• Up to $10,000 for qualified first-time homebuyers;
• Unreimbursed medical expenses that exceed 7.5% of a person’s adjusted gross income;
• Health insurance premiums while a person is out of work.
In addition, although loans are not available from an IRA, there is way to mimic a short-term loan by using the premise of an IRA rollover. If you elect an indirect rollover in which the rollover amount is paid to you rather than directly to a new account, you could use that money for 60 days and no penalties would be levied so long as the funds were re-deposited into the original IRA account.
Attempting to use this approach is perfectly legal, but there are potential pitfalls: one such pothole is the fact that all IRA trustees or custodians are required to withhold 20% of the distribution for federal income taxes. When you repay the “loan,” you are required to pay back the gross withdrawal, including the 20% withholding. You will only get the 20% back in the form of an income tax refund for the tax year in question. You are, in effect, paying 20% “interest” until you receive your income tax refund.
Worse still, if you fail to repay the distribution within the 60-day timeframe, the entire withdrawal will be subjected to the 10% early withdrawal penalty – bummer. The bottom line is that IRA withdrawals that do not qualify as exceptions from the early withdrawal penalties are to be avoided.
As a result of the CARES Act, if you, your spouse, or a dependent contracted COVID-19, or if you or your spouse suffered a financial hardship, such as being quarantined; or you lost your job; or had your work hours reduced, you may be eligible for special tax treatment if you withdraw up to $100,000 from your IRA or your 401(K) by no later than 12/31/2020.
According to the IRS, coronavirus-related distributions:
• May be included ratably in taxable income each year for three years or may be included as taxable income in the year of distribution;
• Are not subject to the 10% additional tax on early distributions;
• Are not subject to mandatory tax withholding and
• Maybe repaid to an IRA or workplace retirement plan within three years but are not required to be repaid. Should such a repayment occur, the taxpayer may file an amended return for each tax year in which the withdrawal amount was taxed.
For example, assume that a $60,000 qualified distribution is taken in 2020 and the individual elected to report the entire $60,000 as income on the 2020 tax return. The $60,000 is then recontributed in 2022. The taxpayer can file an amended 2020 return to remove the $60,000 from income.