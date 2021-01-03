ON THE MONEY: Stimulus money basics

Since all of us like to receive non-taxable income, here are a few basics on the second stimulus package that the president finally signed early last week.
Most of us with Social Security Numbers will receive $600. The size of your stimulus payment is based on your 2019 adjusted gross income, which is on line 8b on your form 1040. Adults with AGIs up to $75,000 per year and couples earning up to $150,000 per year will receive $600 per person. The income cap for heads of households to get the full $600 is $112,500.
The stimulus payments phase out at $50 for every $1,000 of income earned above those thresholds. The payments phase out entirely at $87,000 for single filers with no qualifying dependents and $174,000 for those married filing jointly with no qualifying dependents.
The stimulus package directs $600 to each child in a family – as long as they are considered “qualifying children” under the IRS tax code for the Child Credit. So, then, the dependent must be 16 or under as of Dec. 31, 2019.
If your e-filed your 2019 tax return and your refunds was direct deposited to your bank last year, you may have already received your payment: check your bank account for a deposit line item that may read “Stimulus* Federal Direct Deposit.”
If you have not received a direct deposit by early January, keep a close eye on your mail since you may receive your stimulus payment as a paper check or debit card. According to the IRS and Treasury Department, debit cards will be sent “in a white envelope that prominently displays the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal. It has the Visa name on the front of the Card and the issuing bank, MetaBank, N.A. on the back of the card.”
If your 2019 income consisted solely of SSI payments or regular Social Security payments, you will receive your stimulus payment even though you did not file a tax return.
I suggest that you navigate to the IRS’ site Get My Payment for additional information.
Shifting gears, here is a New Year’s resolution that you can keep, and it may just change your financial life.
Keep track of every penny you spend in 2021. You do not need a fancy computer program to keep track of your expenditures. All you need do is to write down where every dollar of your income goes, and I mean everything. Try to be as detailed as possible.
At the end of the first month, organizing your expenditures by category will enable you to see exactly where you are spending your money. At the end of three months, you will have a short-term outline of your spending, and you may discover that you are frittering your money way on items that you do not really need really need.
After six months, you will be in position to formulate a budget going forward (if you do not already have one), since it is a virtual certainty that you will have eliminated the leaks that heretofore had sprung up in your financial boat, and, hopefully, you will then be spending your money on items and categories that are really important to you.
The best online tool to help you track your spending is at Mint.com which is owned by my employer, Intuit. The price is right: free. Be sure to watch the add during the Super Bowl about improvements to this site.
Here is another helpful suggestion to follow in 2021. If you or you and your spouse are considering a major purchase in 2021, do not make a buying decision when you first inspect the item.
Say, you and your spouse are considering the purchase of a new 70- inch Smart HDTV. While you two were out shopping, you saw one that had an unbelievable picture, and you were sorely tempted to spend $1300 and have the television delivered to your house that day. Do not spend the money then.
Instead. obtain all the information that you about the model you saw, and get the salesperson’s business card, and head home. Over the new few days, you and your spouse can search the internet and ascertain if that model is the right one for you, and if the price is competitive.
After completing your research, if the two of you agree that purchasing this TV is right for your family, and that you can comfortably afford it, then go for it.
Using this technique will enable you to reduce and even eliminate your impulsive purchases in 2021. The payoff will be the money that you can allocate to more important items.