ON THE MONEY: Should you roll over your retirement plan assets?

If you are approaching retirement age, you are going to soon be faced with an important decision: what to do with the accumulated funds in your company’s retirement plan.
First things first – if the plan is a defined benefit plan, you should meet with the plan administrator to find out what your distribution choices are. Defined benefit plans provide, typically, an amount of monthly retirement income that is based on your income during employment and your years of credited service with that employer. Assume that your monthly retirement income will be $3,500 per month, based on a life only annuity option (the typical option). This option provides no guarantees of payment duration, so that if you were to die one month after retiring, your spouse would receive no further retirement income from that plan. Bummer!
To prevent you from unwittingly disinheriting your spouse, the feds now require him/her to sign off if you elect an annuity payout that does not include a spousal residual monthly benefit. Bear in mind that providing some spousal residual will reduce the amount of monthly income you will receive while you both are still living, since your combined life expectancies are greater than your individual life expectancy. In such a case, your monthly income might drop to, say, $3,100 per month. Is this reduction worth it? Absolutely, if your spouse is a female, since women will typically outlive men.
Another important question to ask your plan administrator is whether or not your defined benefit plan provides a cash distribution option. If it does, you might be able to generate more monthly income by purchasing an annuity yourself from an insurance company with the cash equivalent dollars.
If your company plan is a 401(k) plan, it may be more advantageous to move your accumulated assets to an IRA, rather than leaving them in the 401(k) plan. In many cases, retired or terminating employees are not permitted by the plan administrator to leave account values behind. The way to do that is to establish the IRA account with a financial institution and then instruct your company’s plan administrator to send your account balance directly to your new account.
Otherwise, if you take the distribution yourself in the form of a check, your plan is required to withhold 20% of the total distribution, even though you will roll over the amount to your IRA account within 60 days of receipt. You will get that tax money back, but not until after you file your tax return for the year in question.
Here are the two primary advantages of moving your retirement dollars to an IRA: first, your wife and children will obtain a huge tax break from your IRA in the event of your death, and that is the ability to stretch out the payments from their inherited values over the remaining lifetime for your wife and up to 10 years for other beneficiaries.
Another plus for rolling over to an IRA is the ability to establish separate IRA accounts for your beneficiaries, each with a different investment strategy – conservative for your wife and more aggressive for the kids.
If you are 72 and still working, there is a significant tax advantage from leaving your accumulated dollars in the company’s 401(k) plan: You don’t have to take any Required Minimum Distributions from the plan as long as you continue to work. Additionally, the investment fees in the company plan are usually less when compared to those of an investment firm who would manage your IRA assets.
Remember also that if you generate earned income after you reach 70½, you may now make a deductible IRA contribution or, if you prefer, a contribution to a Roth IRA.
Distribution planning is important and can be confusing, so consult a qualified professional if you have questions.