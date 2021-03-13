ON THE MONEY: One document everyone should have

In counseling clients concerning their financial planning strategies, I insist that every person have a will. A will is a legal document, governed by the laws of each state, written to guarantee that your possessions will be left upon your death to the people or organizations you specify. In South Carolina, everyone person of majority age who is of sound mind may execute a valid will.
A will is a testamentary document, which means it only becomes operative upon death. It may be altered at any time prior to death, so long as the person executing the will (testator) is of sound mind when the changes are made.
Be aware that when every citizen of South Carolina (typically, age 18 and over) passes away, there commences a process known as probating the estate. Each county in South Carolina has a probate court. Probate is nothing more than the administration of all facets of the estates of deceased individuals since deceased persons may not own any assets. On the date of person’s death, all of his/her assets are identified, certain of those assets are applied to pay the deceased’s debts, and the balance is disbursed, either according to the terms of a valid will, or according to the laws of South Carolina. When one dies without a will, assets pass by intestacy, which usually means to blood relatives.
A will is important for a number of reasons:
• It ensures that a person may leave specific property to specific loved ones, friends, or organizations
• It can provide funeral and burial instructions
• It can direct how to dispose of assets to pay debts, any taxes that might be due, along with the payment of estate administration expenses (e.g., costs of probate, legal fees, and executor's fees)
• A properly drafted will can minimize the impact of estate taxes
• It typically will designate the estate's executor and the extent of his powers
• In the event that there are trusts in place, the will can coordinate the operation of those trusts
• A will can provide for the guardianship of minors or other dependents
• And, if you want to disinherit any of your relatives, your will may enable you to do so.
It is not an overstatement to say that a will is a must for everyone. While do-it-yourself kits are available everywhere, I recommend that you consult a local attorney to make certain that every planning contingency is properly addressed. Moreover, if you have a will in place, it might make sense to have it examined by an attorney, particularly if circumstances have changed since your last review.