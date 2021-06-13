ON THE MONEY: Non-cash contributions to charities

Gifts to charities, according to the IRS, come in three flavors: cash, publicly traded securities (having readily available market quotations on an established securities market), and gifts of other property. The upper limit on all charitable gifts to public charities in 2021 is 100% of the donor’s adjusted gross income. Certain other charitable donations are limited to 30%, or in some cases, 20% of AGI, depending on the type of charity.
Gifts of appreciated stock have a double benefit. Assume that you purchased 2000 shares of Acme stock at $5 per share and now the stock price is $15 per share. When you gift the 2000 shares to a charity, you receive a tax deduction of $30,000, not $10,000, and you just saved having to pay $3,000 of capital gains tax on $20,000 from the appreciated stock value. If you are fortunate to be in a tax bracket that requires you to pay a 20% capital gains rate, you will have that savings plus an additional 3.8% Medicare surtax savings, for a total savings of 23.8% versus simply writing a check to the charity for $30,000.
Gifts of other non-cash items have requirements that must be met in order to substantiate the value of the donation. There are several categories of non-cash donations:
If the donated property is valued at less than $250 (not in total, but individually): you must receive and keep a receipt from the charitable organization showing the name of the organization, date and location of the contribution, and a reasonably detailed description of the property.
For property valued at $250-$499: Again, you should have a receipt from the charity, but if more than one contribution of over $250 is made, you must have either a separate acknowledgment for each or one acknowledgment that shows all contributions. Additionally, the receipt or acknowledgement must be in writing, include a description of the property donated, and a good faith estimate of the value of any goods given. The taxpayer must also keep reliable written records for each item of contributed property that includes the name and address of the charity; the date of the contribution; a reasonable description of the donated item; the fair market value of the donated property and how that value was determined; the cost or other basis of the donated property; and the amount of the deduction that will be claimed.
Property valued at $500-$4,999: In addition to all of the above, you must have additional information concerning how the property was acquired (gift, inheritance or purchase).
Property valued in excess of $5,000: In addition to the items needed for contributions valued at $500-$4,999, you must obtain a qualified appraisal of each item.
A qualified appraiser must regularly prepare appraisals for which he or she is paid, and the individual must demonstrate verifiable education and experience in valuing the type of property being appraised.
For items that are worth less than $500, TurboTax has a neat tool to help you with donations of items that may be hard to value accurately.
Bear in mind that if you will take the standard deduction in 2021, these contributions of used property are not deductible as itemized deductions, but the charity still needs your donations.
Check it out at turbotax.intuit.com/personal-taxes/itsdeductible/.
Since the only taxpayers who will benefit in 2021 from making contributions of non-cash property are those who will itemize their deductions, it seems reasonable that these persons might be subjected to the increased audit activity that has been threatened by the Biden administration.
If you will itemize this year, you can utilize have a special charitable giving strategy. This strategy entails donating cash or investment assets into what is known as a donor advised fund. Donor-advised funds are tax-deductible financial accounts provided by 501(c)(3) nonprofit institutions who are approved, donor-advised fund sponsors.
The funds are opened in the donor’s name, and they enable a donor to donate funds and get a tax-deduction immediately while deciding later which organization those funds will support. Most large investment firms offer such funds.
Some donor-advised funds allow donors to invest the funds while they are in the account.