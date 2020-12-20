ON THE MONEY: Maximizing Social Security benefits

The maximum Social Security benefit in 2020 for a person reaching their full retirement age is $3,011 per month and $3,790 if you are 70 this year. Those amounts seem staggering when one considers that the very first Social Security benefit paid was 17 cents, paid to Eugene Ackerman, a motorman from Cleveland. The first monthly check was $22.54 paid to Ida Mae Fuller in 1940.
The system that now exists is a far cry from the one promulgated by the Economic Security Act enacted in August 1937. The Social Security System has been improved by a seemingly never ending stream of legislative changes. Interestingly, the life expectancy in 1937 for a person reaching age 65 was 12 years. Today that number is about 19 years for men and 21 years for the distaff among us.
One very important question to ask is: How can I maximize the amount I am to receive from Social Security? The answer hinges on many factors, such as:
The first thing to remember is that your Social Security benefit is based on your highest earning 35-year period. In effect, the system operates like a career average defined benefit pension plan.
If you are not covered under the system for at least 35 years, then zeroes are placed in those missing years and your benefits are averaged across the 35-year period. Any income that you can earn in a year will be better than having a zero for one or more years in your 35-year earning record.
It seems almost silly to say it, but a person should generate the highest income possible, bearing in mind that only the first $137,700 of income “counts” this year. If you work after reaching your full retirement age, and if you did not have 35 years in the system when you retired, your benefit payments will increase if you continue to work. If you did have 35 years in the system and the income you earn now (up to $137,700) is greater than any amount (up to the wage level base for that year in question) you earned in those 35 years, your benefit will also increase by your continuing to work.
If you want to maximize your benefits, do not claim those benefits until you attain your full retirement age (FRA). When you retire early, your benefit is reduced by five-ninths of 1% for each month up to 36, and then reduced by another five-twelfths of 1% for the next 24 months. Those reduction factors mean that if you retire at 64, your benefit is reduced by 20%, at 63 the reduction is 25% and at 62 the reduction is 30%.
In a similar vein, if you can pull it off, don’t claim your benefits for as long as you can, up to age 70. For each year you wait, your Social Security benefit increases by 8%. If you must have those benefits earlier, then by all means start them when you absolutely need the income.
If you are now receiving Social Security benefits and are between your FRA and age 70, you may suspend the receipt of your payments and obtain the benefit of that 8% bump for each year that you continue to suspend those payments. This suspension also applies to persons who retired early and who are between FRA and age 70.
If you are receiving benefits and change your mind within the first 12 months of benefit commencement, you must file an application to withdraw, have it approved and then repay all the benefits you received (without interest). You will then be deemed to have not received any benefits.
If you are married, your spouse is entitled to up to 50% of the benefit you will receive at your FRA. Remember that the spousal benefit will be reduced if those amounts commence prior to the spouse’s FRA.
If you expire, and your spouse is still living, her benefit will accelerate to 100% of the amount that you were receiving. That fact underscores the attractiveness of delaying receipt of your benefits for as long as you can financially do so.
Your children can also receive payments from Social Security in the event that a parent becomes disabled, retires or passes away. Your unmarried child must be under age 18 or up to age 19, if they are a full-time high school student. Additionally, a child of any age who became disabled before age 22 can also qualify for benefits. If a parent dies, a child can qualify for a survivor’s benefits and qualify for up to 75% of the deceased parent’s basic benefit. In the case of a larger family, there is a family maximum of between 150-180% of the deceased parent’s full benefits.