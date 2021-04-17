ON THE MONEY: Managing your family's money

I wish there were a magic button that we could all push to become better money managers, but as we have stressed in past columns, no matter how much or how little we earn, we all can all take certain steps to improve our skills as our family’s financial manager. This column is nothing more than a compilation of subjects that we have covered in our columns over the past few years.
1. Know how much your job is worth and then spend less than you earn. If you don’t know what your industry norms are for your position and duties, find out, and then communicate your worth to your supervisor (you might want to do this after you have just completed an important project or accomplished some noteworthy task). Then, once your compensation is in synch with your industry’s standards, commit to live on less than you bring home.
2. Prepare a budget and stick to it. Enough said. If you cannot do this job then, in all likelihood, you will never be able to achieve any of your financial goals and dreams.
3. Keep good records. My dear wife and can produce virtually every original receipt for everything we have ever purchased, along with the operating instructions. Isn’t she wonderful?
4. Maximum your employee benefits. If your employer offers a cafeteria benefit (Sec. 125) plan, participate in it. Also, if your employer makes a matching contribution to your 401(k) plan, make sure you contribute enough of your own money to obtain the maximum matching contribution. Health Savings Accounts are not only tax-favored plans to pay for medical expenses; they can bolster one’s retirement income down the road.
5. Get on a savings plan. As an example, about 10 years ago, my wife started contributing $100 per month out of her grocery money to a no-load variable annuity offered by Charles Schwab. Today, she quite a tidy 5-figure sum in that account, and the funds are invested very conservatively. Resolve to start now, and save something each month. She also saves all of our five dollar bills and deposits then in our travel account.
6. Get out of debt. This is a biggie, and there are a lot of financial gurus who will charge you a bunch of money to share this secret with you. If you are not able to pay off your outstanding credit card debt each month, then take the scissors to all of your credit cards. Pay as much as you can each month to eventually reduce this debt. You may have to do with less for a time, but the savings in interest expenses are more than worth it.
7. Teach your children about money. Many well-to-do parents drop the ball here, opting instead to provide credit cards to their children or serving as a proverbial cash cow. Providing your children with an allowance with strings attached (satisfactory completion of assigned chores, for example) will reinforce the need to work to earn money. Kids who prepare and stick to their personal budgets have been shown to fare better with financial matters when they reach adulthood.
8. Resolve to never make an impulsive purchase. This is particularly important when it comes to higher priced items. It is always a good strategy to find out all you can about the item you need or are shopping for. Once you have completed your shopping, make a well-considered decision with your spouse.
9. Turn the tables on the credit card companies. Shop for the credit card that will provide the perks that are most important to you: airline miles or cash rebates, for example. Then pay your credit card balance in full each month. Many savvy individuals pay for everything with their credit cards, thereby maximizing their rewards. The key, though, is to pay the card balance in full each month. If you spend $1,000 each month on your card and the rebate is 1.5%, at the end of the year you will have earned $1,800 tax free.