ON THE MONEY: Laddering a bond portfolio

We all are acquainted with the basics of bonds: they are debt instruments issued by companies, municipalities and countries. Bonds represent a promise on the part of the issuer to perform two important functions: first, to pay interest periodically at a fixed rate (known as the coupon rate); and, secondly, to repay the bond principal at a stated maturity date. If I purchase a 10 year bond with a face value of $1,000 and a coupon rate of 5%, I will be paid $50 each year in interest payments, and at the end of the 10 year period, I can redeem my bond and get my $1,000 back.
If I decide to sell my bond before the 10 year period has elapsed, the price that I will get will be based on the current interest rates. If similar bonds are now paying 4%, then, overlooking the remaining time to maturity, my bond should now be worth $1,250.
There are four main risks inherent in every bond and bond fund: credit risk, income tax risk, market price risk and reinvestment risk. It is possible to mitigate credit risk by purchasing only AAA bonds, and income tax risk can be minimized by investing in tax-free bonds or by investing within a tax-deferred account, but it is well nigh impossible to simultaneously master market price risk and reinvestment risk.
Over the long haul, investing in long term bonds has produced marginally better returns than shorter duration bonds, but their underlying volatility has been much greater and, thus, probably not desirable for the retired or "senior" investor.
So the $64 question is how to earn a respectable rate of return without experiencing the higher risk associated with the fluctuation of interest rates? Additionally, we have to ask ourselves, "What is an adequate trade-off of higher risk for higher return?"
Using a laddering approach to bonds involves building a portfolio of bonds with maturities of different lengths so that a portion of the portfolio will mature each year. To maintain the ladder, money that comes in from currently maturing bonds is typically re-invested in bonds with longer maturities within the range of the bond ladder. Laddering tends to perform very well against other bond strategies over the long term because it simultaneously accomplishes two goals:
• Benefits from the price appreciation that occurs as the bonds age and their remaining life shortens.
• Laddering reinvests the proceeds from maturing bonds into new longer term bonds with higher yields.
The primary goal of a laddered bond portfolio is to achieve a total return, over periods of both high and low interest rates, which compares favorably to the total return of a long-term bond, but with less market price and reinvestment risk. This result is achieved by allocating the same dollar amount invested in the bond portfolio for each year of the selected maturity range of the bond ladder itself. So, then, if the bond ladder were over 10 years, 10% of the total portfolio would be invested in each year.
A bond’s sensitivity to interest rates is measured by its duration, or length of time to the bond's maturity date. The less time there remains to the maturity date, the less volatile the bond’s price. When interest rates shift, a bond with a one year maturity barely changes in price, while the price of a 30-year bond moves dramatically. Long-term bond funds pay a heavy price for their marginally higher yields. As limited- and intermediate-term bonds age, their durations shorten at an increasing rate, producing a telescoping effect. A single year of aging will shorten the duration of a five-year bond more than it does a 10-year bond and will benefit a 10-year bond more than a 20-year bond.
Reinvestment risk can be managed by reinvesting the principal proceeds at the longer end of the ladder, often at higher interest rates. The income stream will stay relatively constant because only a small portion of the portfolio will mature and be replaced each year. Over time, the portfolio should include bonds purchased in periods of both high and low interest rates.
So, the bottom line is that the returns of a 10 year ladder of bonds will approximate the yield and return of 10-year bonds, but with lower risk since the average maturity age of the ladder is 5 years , not ten. The strategy also levels out reinvestment risk since money is being reinvested incrementally throughout a full interest rate cycle. The end result is a portfolio with returns close to those of long-term bonds but with substantially less risk.