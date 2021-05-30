ON THE MONEY: Investing in precious metals

Often when I am driving and listening to a satellite radio station, I hear commercials touting the efficacy of investing in gold or other precious metals. I must confess that my long-held view of precious metals as suitable investments for the long term was that they were simply hedges against inflation and not all that appropriate for the long haul. However, I have done some digging and may have to change my tune slightly.
First a little background:
Gold is the most well known precious metal and is not only used in jewelry and coins, but it has a limited role as an element in the high-tech electronics industry. Gold is an effective conductor of electricity, chemically stable, not subject to corrosion and it has excellent heat shield characteristics. All that notwithstanding, the largest demand for gold in 2016 (47.38%) came from the jewelry industry. Another 23.89% of the worldwide demand emanated from investors who are rightly concerned about the viability of paper currencies. So, since gold has little intrinsic value, it is at best a speculative investment, ditto other precious metals.
There are other precious metals to invest in, such as silver, platinum and palladium. As the economies of China have expanded and developed, the demand for precious metals has increased.
Platinum is used in medical equipment, computers and certain automotive parts. Palladium is softer than platinum and is used in catalytic converters, since it has superior anti-oxidation properties and an ability to withstand high temperatures.
You may not be aware of the fact that it took us 216 years to accumulate a debt of $8.5 trillion, but only 12 years of profligacy under the Obama (and sadly, the Trump administration) and six months of the Biden administration to run that total up to $28.5 trillion with no end in sight. The increase in this debt naturally emanates from our spineless lawmakers who continue to kick the can down the road to our children and grandchildren.
Our escalating national debt, coupled with lingering fears about inflation, are two factors that may be fuelling commodity price increases. Secondarily, owning precious metals as part of one’s investment portfolio has the potential to provide a hedge against future inflation. Since we are living in an uncertain environment, buying metals could constitute a safe way to diversify a portfolio and also hedge against a drop in stock prices. In my opinion, however, such investments should not exceed 5-10% of one’s portfolio.
How have gold and silver performed over the past 17 years as compared to the S&P 500 stock average? Assuming that dividends were reinvested over the period, the S&P 500 stock index has generated an 11.73% annualized rate of return in the period from 1926 through last December. Gold and silver prices have risen dramatically this year (up about 10%), but had one invested in gold in 2000 when the price per ounce was $284, that investment would have generated an 8.79% annualized rate of return, while silver would have produced a 6.73% rate of return. None of these calculations factored in inflation, however.
If you do decide to invest in precious metals, there are some options. First you could simply purchase stocks or mutual funds that hold shares of mining companies, such as Barrick, the largest gold producer in the world. Or, you could purchase shares of ETFs that invest in precious metals such as the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), the Silver Trust (SLV), Physical Platinum Shares (PPLT), or Physical Palladium Shares (PALL).
You could also purchase the actual physical metals themselves but these purchases would be classified as collectibles, so any long term capital gains would be taxed at 28%.
My advice, do your research and discuss such investments with your financial advisor. Gold prices have risen faster than expected in recent years, and the spot price today is approaching $1,904 per ounce. Who knows what the upper limit can be?