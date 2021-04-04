ON THE MONEY: COVID-related tax benefits

The United States has provided about $6 trillion in total economic relief to the American people during the coronavirus pandemic, including the $1.9 trillion that was approved when President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law, this represents approximately 2% of gross domestic product. Much of the economic relief in the new American Rescue Plan is administered through the income tax system through direct stimulus payments and expanded Child Tax Credit in 2021.
If you had no taxable income in 2020 and did not receive your total payments, you must file a tax return to obtain your money through a tax refund. There is online software that will allow you to file a return for free. You need only to enter your personal information and 0 income and if you advance through the remainder of the screens, you will be able that indicate that you did not receive what you were entitled to.
The most recent tax package provided additional tax benefits to those who received unemployment payments. The American Rescue Plan contains a provision to exempt the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020 from income taxes. This tax relief is only afforded to individuals with incomes below $150,000.
So, if you received unemployment benefits in 2020, had taxes withheld and have already filed your 2020 return, you may file an amended return to claim a refund.
The American Rescue Plan greatly expands the Child Tax Credit in 2021 by allowing households with children to claim up to $3,600 for younger children or $3,000 for children age 6 or older regardless of earned income.
Finally, as you probably know, the 2020 tax filing deadline has been extended to May 17, and it may well be extended further.
If you filed a return by mail (a bad idea), it may take the IRS eight weeks to process your return. Even if you filed electronically, your refund may be delayed if you filed as Head of Household, or if your qualified for any tax credits on your return, this may further elongate the approval process. Remember to check the IRS site for a current status of your refund.