ON THE MONEY: Converting to a Roth in stages

It has become abundantly clear that a Roth IRA is, in many ways, superior to a traditional IRA. Once you get past the lack of deductibility of contributions to a Roth, the other tax benefits of a Roth are inescapable. Consider that a Roth IRA can be a source of recurring tax-free income (without the need for nettlesome required minimum distributions) or could serve as a safety net when you need some extra funds. A Roth can also be part of your tax free legacy to your heirs, since the distributions that they take from the account are not taxable, and the monies in the Roth continue to enjoy tax-free growth.
The tax free growth does not last forever though, since a Roth beneficiary must begin taking RMDs by Dec. 31 of the year after the owner’s death.
When an owner withdraws income from a Roth IRA, the distributions are not considered as part of gross income, thus not raising taxable income; and when one’s income is lower, good things happen tax-wise:
• You do not have to pay a 3.8 percent tax on investment income.
• In some cases, there will be less tax on your Social Security benefits.
• You may pay lower Medicare premiums.
• You may be eligible for larger medical expense deduction.
• You will not be subjected to a loss of itemized deductions or personal exemptions.
So then why doesn’t every taxpayer convert his or her traditional IRA to a Roth? Simple – the entire amount of the conversion is included in your taxable income for that year. There are also some potential downsides to a Roth conversion:
• The government could enact legislation to change the tax code and make Roth IRA’s less favorable. That was the case during the Obama administration when then-President Obama kicked up some dust by suggesting Roth distributions should be taxable.
• Your tax rate in retirement could go down instead of up and that would mean that a conversion at today’s higher rates would be a bad bargain.
• The Roth’s investments could go down in value instead of up (meaning you paid tax on value you didn’t get).
• You might someday need the cash that you pay to the IRS to pay for the conversion.
Rather than attempting to eat the entire elephant in one fell swoop, it may pay to consider converting to a Roth in increments, rather than all at once. For example, if your taxable income is low in a given year, it could be advantageous to simply convert enough of your taxable IRA so that the additional income you will have to include would not thrust you into a higher tax bracket.
As an example, if a married retired couple had a taxable income of $65,000 of taxable income for 2020, they would be in the 12% marginal tax bracket. Since the 12% bracket phases out at $80,250 this year, they could convert $15,250 from their traditional IRA to a Roth in 2020 without propelling themselves into the 22% tax bracket.
This technique would be particularly appealing if the couples’ future RMDs will place them in a higher bracket down the road. Taking this incremental approach this year could lower those future RMDs enough to avoid a higher bracket later.
If your spouse is in failing health, remember that when one spouse dies, the survivor often finds him or herself in a much higher single filer income tax bracket even though the income of the surviving partner hasn’t increased. It may make sense for married couple to consider this possibility and do a Roth conversion before a death occurs.
Another effective incremental strategy is to convert shares of stock that are currently undervalued but are likely to go up in the future. Assume that you have Google stock that is currently worth $25,000, but you believe that the stock will double in the next two or three years.
The strategy would be to move the actual stock from the traditional IRA to a Roth IRA, thus paying income tax today on the lower price. The future expected appreciation in the stock will escape taxation in the Roth. And yes, you may convert specific assets in a traditional IRA to a Roth.