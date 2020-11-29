ON THE MONEY: Converting to a Roth in stages

Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain this evening...becoming windy with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 54F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.