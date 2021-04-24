ON THE MONEY: Check the status of your financial planning

To gauge the effectiveness of your financial planning to date, take this quiz to check your family’s financial health. Add up the points based on your responses to each question, and then check the scorecard at the end of the column to see where you stand.
1. Do you and your spouse each have a will? Take one point for each spouse that has a will.
2. Does your spouse have access to all of your financial data, including: the contact numbers of your life insurance agent, your attorney, your brokerage firm, your IRA vendor, along with access to your bank accounts and safe deposit box? Take one point for yes. -1 for no.
3. Does your family have a budget that you follow each month? Take 2 points for yes, and -1 for no.
4. Do you and your wife each have durable medical powers of attorney? Take one point for each spouse that has such a document.
5. Do you and your spouse have a written retirement savings plan? Take one point if the answer is yes.
6. Are all working spouses contributing enough to any company-sponsored retirement plans to obtain the maximum company match, if any? Or, if you are self-employed, are you making maximum contributions to your IRA, SEP or Keogh plan? Take 1 point for each spouse.
7. If you are currently employed and have children who are not yet in college, do you and your spouse have life insurance on the lives of each working spouse equal to 10 times each spouse’s income? Take 2 points for yes.
8. Does your family have an outstanding credit card balance? If no, take 3 points. If yes, and it is over 10% of your combined pre-tax annual income, take -3. If yes, and it is between 5% and 9.9% of your pre-tax annual income, take -2. If it is less than 5% take 0.
9. How much does your family spend for housing expenses? (Mortgage or rent + utilities, upkeep, etc.) If the total is more than 25% of your combined pre-tax income, take -1. If the total is between 15% and 24.9%, take 0. If it is less than 15%, take 1 point.
10. If you are still employed, what is the percentage of your family’s total savings rate divided by your total family pre-tax income? Total savings should include contributions to qualified plans, Sec. 529 plans, plus personal savings. For greater than 10%, take 2 points. For between 5% and 10%, take one point. Take -1 if less than 5%. If you are retired, take 1 point if you are saving regularly each month.
11. If you are still working, do you have disability insurance coverage, either provided by your employer, or purchased by you, that provides at least 2/3 of your current income? Take one point for a yes answer.
12. If you own or are purchasing your home, do you have a personal umbrella liability policy over and above the limits in your automobile and homeowner policies? If yes, take 1 point, if no, take -1.
13. Does your family have an emergency fund accumulated that is at least equal to at least 3 months income? If yes, take 2 points, if no, take -1.
14. Have you reviewed your automobile and homeowners’ insurance coverage with your agent in the past 12 months? Take one point for yes.
15. Regarding your “retirement fund” (whatever that may be), have you spoken with your financial advisor to match your investment risk tolerance with the types of investments that comprise your fund? Take 1 point for yes.
16. If you are over 50, have you projected how much retirement income you are on target to receive when you retire? 2 points for yes.
17. If you and your wife are over 50, have you made plans to pay for any long term care expenses that may arise? Take two points for yes.
Scorecard
• 20-28 points: Congratulations, your financial health is excellent.
• 15-19 points: Points your financial health is good.
• 10-14 points: Your financial health is fair.
• 5-9 points: Your financial health needs immediate attention.
• <5 points: Your finances are on life support.