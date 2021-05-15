ON THE MONEY: Another look at equity-indexed annuities

In 2019, the sales of equity-indexed annuities surpassed $73 billion dollars. The demographic segment of the population that purchased the bulk of these products was individuals who are 65 or older.
After the debacle of the stock market collapse in 2008, many investors were fed up with the market and clamored for guaranteed rates of return. How can one forget that the Dow Jones dropped 778 points on September 29, 2008 and eviscerated $1.2 trillion in stock market value?
Equity-indexed annuities often play on investor fear and are touted as being the best way to get protection of one’s principal with the possibility of some upside growth. That is not always the case, since these products don’t always deliver on their promises.
It is of paramount importance that interested buyers completely understand how these products work and perhaps consider alternative investments.
Simply stated, an indexed annuity is a contract issued by a life insurance company. You make a payment of money (your premium) either in a lump sum or in periodic amounts, and the insurance company will offer you protection against downturns in the stock markets. Additionally, the insurance company will provide the potential for some investment growth that is linked to an underlying stock market index such as the S&P 500. Through the use of optional riders, a guaranteed lifetime income can also be made available.
The calculation of the actual investment return in equity-indexed annuities can be complicated and confusing. The amount of interest that you will actually earn depends on how the underlying index changes over different time periods – a month, a year or perhaps longer. After the rate of return has been determined, how much you actually get depends on several factors:
• The participation rate means how much of the increase in the stock index will “count” to determine your credited interest rate. If the participation rate is 90% and the index goes up 10%, your return would be 9%.
• Interest rate caps set a maximum rate of interest that can be earned during a period. If the index earned 10% and the cap were 4%, you would receive 4%.
• Spread or margin means that a specified amount of gain from the index increase will be subtracted to determine your actual interest credit. A spread of 5% means that if the index goes up by 6%, your product would earn 1% during the applicable period.
The indexing method itself can dramatically impact the return that an investor would receive, and these methods are complicated as well. Many times investors will depend on the agent or broker to select a crediting method for them.
Many EIA’s provide a guarantee of principal, while a smaller number will guarantee a minimum interest credit. Most products will guarantee a minimum rate of return of 1 to 3% of 87.5% of your premiums. So if you invested $100,000, you would be guaranteed from 1 to 3% on $87,500.
All of these products have surrender penalties during the first 5-10 years, so you should be willing to keep your investment intact for at least the duration of the penalty period. The surrender fees for the 10 top-selling equity-indexed annuities averaged over 11% in the first year. Then too, a longer surrender penalty period means more commission for the agent or broker.
Could you lose money? In some case, yes, if the market index drops and your product offers no minimal rate of return. Remember that your principal is protected only if you hold on to the annuity until the surrender penalty period expires.