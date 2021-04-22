New luxury apartments near downtown Aiken offer long-, short-term rentals

Chad and Chrissa Matthews held a grand opening Thursday for their luxury apartments called Fairfield and Park.
The project has been in the works since the end of 2018. The couple transformed the old Teamsters Union building at 227 Park Ave. S.E. into luxury apartments. The new venue has high-tech security features, full-size kitchens and a different theme in each apartment. It is only a walk away from downtown Aiken.
“We just want to offer a really fun, unique way for people to experience downtown Aiken and live like a local,” Chrissa said.
The building has five units which are available for long-term and short-term rentals. There are two two-bedroom apartments, two one-bedroom apartments and one suite that can also be used as a hospitality suite.
Chrissa said they have been in the rental business for a long time and would ride past the building thinking it may be a good spot to turn into an rental.
“All of them have full kitchens and washers and dryers, luxury linens. There’s a firepit out back that you can enjoy. The two bottom apartments are pet friendly and there’s also a security fence around the back,” Chrissa said. “There’s also a phone system where you can call in and get buzzed in.”
There is a minimum of two nights stay when booking, and the price ranges from $185 to $225 depending on which unit is rented. Each room has a different theme and those who attended the grand opening were given the opportunity to suggest names for each room.
“I worked very closely with Katy Lipscomb, from Material Things when we bought the building,” Chrissa said. “She had a lot of great ideas, and we just wanted to make it feel local … but also comfortable and luxurious at the same time.”
“We worked pretty much 100% with local businesses and vendors and JRS Construction… it’s been so great to shop local even with a construction project and everybody’s been so supportive and it’s just been so fun,” Chrissa said.
“I don’t know another Airbnb that took a building and stripped it to it’s bones and made it new again," said Chad. "Most Airbnb’s are an extra room they had or had a part of a building and refurbished it, but we took this entire building and gutted it and took walls out, so it’s almost like a fresh new building inside.”
The building had been abandoned for many years. During its time of abandonment, South Carolina passed the S.C. Abandoned Buildings Revitalization Act, which allowed buyers to earn tax credits and put more money into a building that has been abandoned at least 66% for at least five years, Chad said.
“We also got a Facade Grant from the City of Aiken, so those two things helped us with the cost of the building and renovations,” Chrissa said.
The luxury apartments are located at the corner of Fairfield Street and Park Avenue.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit fairfieldandpark.com.