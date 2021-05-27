Camille Dixon crowned junior queen

Camille I. Dixon, 14, of Silver Spring, Maryland, won her division in the Pennsylvania Miss Amazing pageant and was crowned Maryland’s Miss Amazing Junior Queen. She’ll be going to Nashville, Tenn., for the Nationals in July.
Miss Amazing is a national self-esteem movement led for and by girls and women with disabilities, according to its website.
Camille was diagnosed with developmental delay as doctors and specialists had a hard time pinpointing exact disabilities due to strengths in many areas. After years of testing, Camille was diagnosed with HF Developmental Delay.
Part of the pageant was held virtually and part in person. Each child had to send in a video clip of their talent (passion presentation), answer questions from the judges, and, while wearing their pageant formal wear, tell them three things they would like you to know about them.
Camille submitted a ribbon dance performance. During her personal introduction via Zoom, she made sure to inform the audience of her Girl Scout affiliations, future plans, sports/volunteer activities and proud of her status as a big sister/little sister.
Camille is the daughter of Mary Dixon, and a former resident of the CSRA.