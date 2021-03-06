Aiken Tech honors educators of the year

Aiken Technical College has named its 2020-21 South Carolina Technical Education Association Educator of the Year award recipients.
The awards recognize employees throughout the South Carolina Technical College System who have contributed to furthering the system’s mission and have done outstanding work in their roles at their colleges. Each college within the SCTCS recognizes employees in the categories of faculty, staff and administrator.
Award recipients were honored during the SCTEA virtual conference in February.
Crystal Ratliff was named ATC Educator of the Year – Administrator.
Ratliff is the dean of Student Success and Retention and has been employed at the college for seven years. She also serves on several committees, including Curriculum & Instruction, IT Steering Committee, Quality Enhancement Plan and several implementation teams.
Aherial Cofield was named the ATC Educator of the Year – Faculty.
Cofield is a chemistry instructor and has been employed with the College for two years. She also serves as vice president of the Faculty Assembly and co-advisor for the college’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Alpha Xi Lambda Chapter.
Joshua Stanley was named the ATC Educator of the Year – Staff.
Stanley is an IT services specialist and has been employed with the college for four years.