Mind Matters: It's a pandemic life

I have had more than one patient tell me that although they have no specific plans to kill themselves – they sometimes just wish that they had never been born. They are so depressed and hopeless and have so little regard for themselves that they feel that anyone who lives with them or loves them would be much better off without them. In this time of the coronavirus pandemic, these feelings have been intensified. Losses mount for some. Loved ones grow ill and die. Jobs disappear, and with them the ability to pay for food, clothing, rent and even gifts for the children at Christmas. Think of it. The people who count on you for their very lives and support are the ones who you think might be better off if you had never existed. Ironically, it is the strong attachment to those people, especially young children, that often saves us from ourselves and pulls us back from the brink of an irreversible act of self-destruction.
Have you seen the movie "It’s a Wonderful Life"? I highly recommend this 1946 film starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. George Bailey, played by Stewart, has spent his whole life giving of himself to the people of his hometown, Bedford Falls. On Christmas Eve, George’s Uncle Billy loses an $8,000 deposit from the Building and Loan that George runs, which is found by the town’s villain, Mr. Potter. When Potter hides the money, George is in very real danger of being arrested for bank fraud if an examiner discovers that the money is missing. Thinking that his wife, his young children and others who love him will be better off without him, he contemplates suicide. After crashing his car into a tree, he walks to a bridge and is planning to throw himself off. The prayers of all those people reach heaven and an angel named Clarence is sent to earth to help George, promised that he will earn his wings if he is successful. Clarence is able to show George what the world would have been like if he indeed never had existed, and it opens his eyes. He is able to see all the blessings that are his, the people who care for him and the fact that love and togetherness and a mutual respect for each other can conquer any problem.
No doubt, there are many people who are hurting this holiday season. There are those who cannot take care of their families, who do not have a job, and who feel that life would be better for those they love if they had never been born. Like George Bailey, they may be thinking of suicide. But also like George, many of these people may have a Clarence just begging to help show them that they matter. We sometimes feel that we can do little to change the course of history or the arc of misery that the world seems to be on. Think about this holiday season and how you can play the part of Clarence, Angel Second Class, for someone you love. Can you tell a story and share a memory of a good deed done? Can you offer a smile? Can you send a note thanking them for the influence they had on your life? Can you drop off a meal or Christmas cookies or a small bag of toys for the children at the front door? Can you give a card and more of those cookies to the postman who brings your mail every day?
Especially in this time of pandemic, in this holy season, it is important to count our blessings and use our time and talents to help those who need it most. Who knows, if you are successful in making the holidays bright for just one desperate person, you might just earn your wings.