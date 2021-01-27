MIKE'S LIFE: Taking the high road

There was a time not too long ago in which a stranded motorist on the side of the road would result in a car fairly quickly pulling over to lend a hand.
I’ve done it plenty of times, helping change a tire or giving a lift to the nearest exit, all the while making sure to let the person know they are not being helped by an axe murderer but also keeping an eye out to make sure I was not helping an axe murderer.
Alas, these times are fewer and farther these days, thanks to the cell phone. First off, most people have them, so if they get in a pickle, they can call to get help themselves. Second, even if they don’t, there’s a pretty good chance some kind motorist has alerted some help as they zipped by, completely eliminating the potential axe murderer conundrum.
Yet every once in a while, a time presents itself when you go a little throwback and find yourself dipping a toe in the days of yesteryear.
Such was the case the other day as I was driving down the road, heading home for lunch. I offer the part about my destination as a blatant way to work in that I recently pulled my George Foreman griddle out of storage, and there is really something about a turkey, tomato and cheese sandwich, grilled to perfection and heated perfectly. Thanks, Champ!
Anyhow, as I was heading toward my sandwich, I heard a super loud BOOM! behind me. I immediately looked in my rearview mirror and saw an SUV swerving back and forth behind me and slowly coming to a stop. The road we were on was fairly busy, so it was a bit unnerving to see a car just parked in the main lane. After a pause, the driver accelerated, and the car limped to a nearby right turn, clearly with a flat front tire.
I am not sure if the driver had a blowout or hit a curb or what. All I know is that the tire went kaboom. I thought about my sandwich for a brief moment but decided to turn around and see if the driver was OK. Having had a blowout in a car before, I know from experience that it can be a rather shaking experience. Perhaps a little assistance might be in order.
I pulled onto the side road the driver had exited to. As I approached the car, I saw the reverse lights blink for a split second, a clear sign the driver had just shifted from park to drive, briefly passing by reverse.
The driver started to inch forward. The car limped and lurched and clunked forward. I pulled up next to the driver and rolled down my passenger side window. The driver, a young man, rolled the window down.
“You OK?” I asked.
“Yeah…” he said, his car slightly off-tilt thanks to essentially having no front right tire.
“Yeah, that car’s not going anywhere like that. Do you have a spare?”
He nodded.
“Do you need help?” I asked.
“No, I’ve got it.” So be it. As long as I wasn't going to try and drive. I circled around and headed back out. As I reached the stop sign at the main road, I glanced in my rearview mirror and saw him getting out and opening the back of the vehicle, presumably to get a tire.
I went home, grabbed a quick bite of delicious lunch and then headed back out for lunch. As I passed the road where the motorist had turned, I was pleased to see he was finishing up his task and ready to get back on the road.
Who knows when I will stop again for another motorist, due to many different factors at play these days. But should the timing hit, and my gut tells me it’s the right thing to do, I will do it again. Sometimes you just sense those things. Kinda like when you sense someone isn’t an axe murderer.