MIKE'S LIFE: A house in disarray

For a creature of habit such as myself, there is nothing more relaxing than having my entire downstairs in complete disarray.
Yes, we are having flooring installed and so all of our furniture is currently shoved into various corners and on top of each other to allow for the installation. Which now won’t happen for four days. So … yay!
Our flooring adventure started a few months back when my wife said that it looked like the floor was buckling in one spot. I told her this was ridiculous because this floor was only a few years old, and that even if it was, couldn’t we just move the couch a little and cover it?
Thankfully, my wife does not subscribe to my “ignore it and it will go away” philosophy.
Once we did some investigating, we found that we had a lot of damage. And it was coming from a clogged pipe coming off of our HVAC until, which was on the other side of the wall from our living room. Over time, water had been slowly seeping under the flooring, mainly underneath the couch, where we couldn’t see it. By the time my wife noticed it, it had started to slowly make its way across the room.
After we got the pipe problem fixed, we moved on to phase two: picking out what kind of floor we would have installed. This involved going to the flooring place and letting my wife peruse different styles while I called out names of different floor types to entertain myself by wondering aloud whether we should go with Oceana Estate or Winslow Hill or Lanes Prairie. I’m a big help with paint colors and carpet styles as well.
Once the day of the flooring installation came, I was just glad that it would only be a day, two tops, that the house would be in disarray.
It didn’t take the guys long to pull up the floor – a couple of hours, maybe. And that’s when we found that the slab underneath was still very wet and would need a few days to dry. Great.
We fired up a couple of fans to help expedite the process, but it’s going to be a while until we can get things back to normal.
In the meantime, I am trying to show something that has often eluded me – patience. I am trying to accept that it just is this, and that relatively speaking, this is not that much of a burden to bear. Among the life-changing adjustments I have had to make:
• I ate my lunch at a different spot than I normally do, since my usual table is covered in lamps and such.
• I had to make sure to put the bread up high on a different shelf than where it usually resides, since our pantry doors have been temporarily removed and a certain dog I know loves him a loaf of bread left at eye level.
• I asked out loud, “Where is the trash can?” to no one in particular, until guessing, correctly, that it was in the garage.
So, yeah, I guess it’s not that big of a deal. I will try and keep perspective as I make it through the next few days. And I’ll just keep reminding myself that at the end of this journey will be a new floor that will look really nice. Even if my wife didn’t pick Oceana Estate.