MEDICAL INSIGHTS: Work and longevity

Until recently most studies concerning the impact of physically demanding jobs on workers' health reported that those who had less demanding jobs tended to have a lower risk for heart disease and early death as compared to those with heavy labor-type jobs.
That may not be a true reflection when comparing those with desk-bound jobs and jobs that require a good bit of walking, lifting and heavy manual labor. An article that was published in the April 28 issue of The Lancet reports on different findings and conclusions.
This Norwegian study of 224,299 women and 213,079 men between the ages of 18 and 65 studied their participants from 1974 until the conclusion of the study in 2018. Their study mentioned that when lifestyle habits away from the job are considered the reverse was true. In other words those workers with physically demanding jobs lived on an average of 1.2 to 2.3 years longer that those with desk jobs who were sedentary.
The Norwegian study looked at education, income, smoking, exercise and eating habits as well as body weight. Therefore higher occupational activity on the job was was associated with a longer life expectancy as well as a decreased risk for cardiovascular disease and also cancer. In this study the physically active men lived longer than their sedentary Norwegians citizens but there was no difference noted in the female group of the two types of jobs.
The conclusion was that all physical activity is helpful and prolonged sitting is not. Women's lifespans may not be affected by having a physically active job.
Before going to medical school I worked pushing a lawnmower, as a bakery cleanup guy, burger flipper, house painter, carpenter, electrician's helper, brickmason's helper and second shift mill worker. However, I have never seen anyone work as hard both physically and mentally as our nurses. Thank you nurses for your compassion and expertise. May you all live long and fulfilling lives. Your dedication to service during the COVID pandemic has been exceptional. One study mentioned that nurses are 39% more likely to live longer than the general population. So, there you go: A physically demanding job does have its benefits.