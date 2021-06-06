MEDICAL INSIGHTS: Vitamin-rich Vegemite

The Australian food spread Vegemite is made from leftover brewers' yeast extract. It contains additives and is therefore fortified with vitamins. Developed in Melbourne in 1922, Vegemite soon became a popular spread on toast, biscuits and sandwiches.
It has a dark color and a jelly-like consistency that is somewhat salty, bitter and malty in taste, therefore it is not liked by everyone. Vegemite is rich in glutamate which is an amino acid that is important in protein synthesis. The glutamate imparts an umami taste.
The flavor is rather strong so only a thin layer needs to be spread on bread or toast. A Vegemite sandwich usually has buttered bread, cheese and a spread of Vegemite. It contains no fat or added sugar, yet Vegemite has a complement of B vitamins including thiamin, riboflavin, niacin and folate. Therefore Vegemite was promoted as a health food for kids during World War II.
About 22 million jars of Vegemite are sold annually in Australia. A similar product known as Marmite was invented in England in 1902. Also a food spread made from brewers' yeast extract, Marmite became popular after the discovery of vitamins in 1912. Therefore it was recommended for children and was even issued to British troops as part of their rations during World War I. Marmite is not gluten free, however there is now a gluten-free version of Vegemite.
The Australian rock band Men at Work mention a "vegetate sandwich" in the lyrics of the second verse of their 1982 song titled "Down Under."
For those of you who are constantly on the go, neither Vegemite nor Marmite need to be refrigerated and both are available in a squeeze tube container. The shelf life of both is rather long. Both products are available from big box stores on the internet as they are not always available locally.
I would like to give a hat tip to my good friend and neighbor Dennis for giving me my first jar of Vegemite and therefore inspiring this article. Bon appetit, mates!