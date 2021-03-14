MEDICAL INSIGHTS: The wonders of sardines

If you are looking for a inexpensive source of protein that is also nutrient rich consider sardines. This small fish which is a member of the herring family was once abundant around the waters of the Italian island of Sardinia and therefore the name is associated with the island.
Sardines are a source of quality protein and have the lowest level of mercury of any wild-caught salt water fish. One can of sardines generally contains around 300 milligrams of calcium, and that is more than the calcium found in a glass of milk. Therefore this would support bone health while supplying a great source of protein.
A four ounce can of sardines is high in healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Also vitamin B-12, vitamin D, iron and potassium are additional essential nutrients present in sardines. Selenium supports the immune system as well as the thyroid. The fatty acids known as EPA and DHA aid in reducing inflammation.
Some see sardines as being a sustainable food source because eating smaller fish may be better for ecological health versus eating larger fish. Schools of sardines may be as lengthy as a mile long and are visible from the air overhead.
Napoleon Bonaparte initiated the canning of sardines and this was the first fish to be canned. Morocco is the world's largest source of canned sardines.
Sardines are thought to be safe to eat during pregnancy because of their low level of mercury.
Pacific Ocean sardines are featured on the Super Green List of Monterey Bay Aquarium's seafood watch as a great choice for sustainability as well as nutrition because of their favorable omega-3 content and low mercury levels.
The label on the can that I am looking at right low lists 22 grams of protein and 1,700 milligrams of omega-3 in the small 4.375-ounce can. Naturally, sardines are gluten free! Consider adding this pocket-sized protein to supplement your diet. Only about 200 total calories will be consumed and you can be creative with your sustainable meal. Maybe consider eating sardines with dijon mustard.