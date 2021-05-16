MEDICAL INSIGHTS: The Ice Age

It has been standard therapy to treat acute muscle strains or tears with ice. The term "RICE," meaning rest, ice, compression and elevation was popularized in the late 1970s by Dr. Gabe Mirkin. He and several others now believe that icing those injuries may delay healing.
Ice application does limit swelling and also abbreviates pain associated with the injury. A recent article in The New York Times by columnist Gretchen Reynolds draws attention to a study in the Journal of Applied Physiology in which healthy adult mice were studied to evaluate the effects of icing muscle injury.
In this study, 40 mice were evaluated by electrical stimulation of the calf muscles. Half of the mice were treated with ice compresses and the other half did not receive ice following exercise. Muscle samples were taken from several hours to several days post exercise.
The mice who did not receive ice compresses were noted to fare better than those with icing. The un-iced group was noted to have a more rapid response of favorable pro-inflammatory cells. These cells arrived on the scene within hours of the injury and began to clear damaged cellular debris. This process usually took about three days. Anti-inflammatory cells along with special muscle cells then began to rebuild damaged tissue. At the end of two weeks, full healing was noticed in the group that was not iced.
Possibly because of vasoconstriction related to icing, the other 20 mice did not fare as well. It seemed to take at least seven days of recovery in this group by the pro-inflammatory cells where only three days were noted in the un-iced mice. After three weeks there were still signs of incomplete healing in the mice that received the ice compresses.
The skeletal muscle of mice is similar to that of humans, and after a small study Dr. Mirkin now thinks that ice delays healing and even hinders it for humans. Therefore ice may decrease pain following a tear or muscle strain but could slow down the natural healing process. For mild soreness or lesser degrees of injury , the limited application of ice may decrease pain. Apply ice for about five minutes and wait for at least 20 minutes before another short period of icing.
Damaged muscles have the ability to heal themselves and sometimes a tincture of time is a reasonable and natural form of treatment. This was a small study and humans were not evaluated. Using ice for muscle injuries is not contraindicated, but it appears that we need to let things cool down a bit before changes in the standard of treatment are recommended.