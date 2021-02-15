MEDICAL INSIGHTS: The first American public health activist

Many consider that because Ben Franklin was so involved with the foundation of this country he should be given the honor of being called the first American. This extraordinary individual was involved in many different disciplines and excelled at all of them.
A short list of his accomplishments includes being a printer, writer, thinker, diplomat and scientist. His work with electricity was inspirational. He helped to develop the first American lending library as well as the first American hospital. He was a postmaster as well as a swimming instructor. He invented bifocals as well as the glass harmonica. He first published Poor Richard's Almanac at 26 years of age. As a natural and respected diplomat, on this continent as well as in Europe, he had a significant role in guiding this country through difficult times. His signature is on the Declaration of Independence along with 55 others who represented the original 13 colonies.
However Ben Franklin is also considered to be the first American activist or at least the first public health activist in this country. This is because of his interest in promoting a form of inoculation in the 1730s known as variolation. Smallpox was a dreaded and often fatal disease in those days. Franklin recommended inoculation by using a small amount of the pox pustule. This was not an exact science back then but it did help to prevent significant morbidity and mortality. Edward Jenner, considered to be the father of immunology, did not develop his vaccination techniques relative to cowpox and smallpox until 1796.
In 1777 George Washington ordered that American troops be inoculated against smallpox. At least 40,000 troops were inoculated and the rate of the disease dropped from 17% in the Continental Army to 1%. Washington took steps to prevent the British from learning about his quarantining of soldiers and the inoculations. This forward thinking helped to save the Continental Army and defeat the British.
Abraham Lincoln was symptomatic from the early stages of smallpox even as he gave his now-famous Gettysburg address in 1863. He developed the classic skin lesions several days late and was quite ill at that time, before his recovery.
A somewhat similar situation is present today. The enemy is now a virus and not an invading army of men. There are several vaccinations available that will aid in the prevention of the disease known as COVID-19. Be sure to accept the vaccination when it is offered to you. All of these vaccines help to prevent serious disease and death from COVID-19.
The compassion and logical thinking of the first American activist lives on today almost 300 years after his initial involvement and recommendations.