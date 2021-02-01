MEDICAL INSIGHTS: Resurrection ferns

You have probably noticed the creeping fern found locally known as the resurrection fern. This photosynthetic friend is also known as Pleopeltis polypodiodes. Found in the Americas as well as Africa, this interesting plant is an epiphyte. That means that this air plant obtains its nutrients from the air and from the bark of the tree to which it is attached. A favorite tree for attachment are large oaks that are frequently exposed to rain.
The plant is commonly known as the resurrection fern because of its ability to survive long periods of drought. During long intervals without water the fern appears desiccated with brown leaves and may even appear to be dead. However, with just a little water, the leaves uncurl and the plant seems to resurrect itself and once again begins the oxygen-producing process of photosynthesis.
The roots of the fern attach to the bark of the tree. It has been estimated that this type of fern could last for maybe 100 years without water and then be revived with rain. Some say that the fern could lose up to 97% of its water content and survive. Most other plants will die with a loss of 8-12% of their water. The resurrection can rehydrate completely within 24 to 48 hours of exposure to rain. There is a 50% increase in the plant's water within the first hour and 65-70% after three hours stimulating the fern to resume photosynthesis.
The human body, on the other hand, contains about 60% water. Water, of course, is essential for health and the requirements increase with exercise and hot weather.
The cells contain 60% of our body's water and about a third of our body water is in areas surrounding the cells. The brain contains 80-85% water, the lungs about 75-80%, muscles 70-75% and bones around 25%.
Adult males generally require around 3,700 milliliters of water per day and females around 2,700 milliliters.
Increased thirst and dark urine could indicate dehydration. The thirst mechanism however may decrease with age as well as with certain illnesses and diseases.
Living things are dependent on their environment. In a similar fashion a nation also depends on its environment. During difficult times resurrection will occur if the essential nutrients are available.