MEDICAL INSIGHTS: Pickleball redux

Pickleball has been mentioned as possibly being the perfect pandemic pastime sport. This could be related to the fact that the court is 20 feet by 44 feet and even when playing doubles social distancing is not really a concern. Each half court is 22 feet by 20 feet with at most only two players on each side of the net.
The no volley zone is 7 feet from the net so generally opponents are usually at least 14 feet apart from each other. This sport, which morphed from a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong, was invented in 1965 basically out of boredom. Thankfully, boredom stimulates creativity and now pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. This multigenerational sport uses a lightweight paddle and perforated plastic ball similar to a Wiffle ball.
The benefits of this form of exercise include favorable blood pressure control, improved cardiovascular fitness, decreased levels of depression and increased social connections – and, therefore, less feelings of loneliness. This is particularly beneficial for middle aged and senior adults.
The game is easier on the joints compared to a sport such as tennis and could also extend independent living by encouraging quicker reflexes and better balance. This could improve a player's physical range of motion. Therefore this would then make it easier to preform the every day tasks of living.
Other safe sports during the pandemic include tennis, cycling, jogging, golf and disc golf. The CDC says that when chlorinated swimming pools are properly maintained, chlorine should inactivate the coronavirus. There is probably not enough evidence to support the inactivation of the virus in saltwater pools.
One benefit of being a senior adult pickleball player is that all of us in the group that I play with have completed both of our COVID vaccinations. We are still wearing a face mask while playing but this is a minor inconvenience and it is not significantly restrictive with regards to breathing.
Only about 20% of adults complete the recommendations for weekly exercise time. For health benefits, adults should participate in at least 150 minutes of exercise a week. Why not give pickleball a try? You don't have to hit the ball hard or run very far but you will be moving and having fun. You will network socially without having to use a smart phone or an electronic device.
The lightweight Wiffle ball was patented in 1957, fortunately it is still being put to good use today. Revisit your childhood through pickleball!