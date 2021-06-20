MEDICAL INSIGHTS: One benefit of high school sports

An interesting article published a few years ago in BioMed Central/BMC stated that those who participated in high school sports were most likely to continue to be physically active after the age of 70. Their article was based on data collected from American males who were World War II veterans.
712 males who passed a rigorous physical exam in the 1940s were evaluated 50 years later in 2000. Data was later analyzes after questioners from the veterans were reviewed. The authors stated that the single most significant predictor of later-life physical activity was wether the veteran played a varsity sport while in high school.
Also the high school athletes reported fewer doctor visits later in life as compared to the veterans who did not participate in sports. Varsity sports participation was inversely related to doctor visits. Those who were heavy smokers in the mid 1940s visited physicians more often than nonsmokers.
Therefore high school varsity sports participation was positive predictor of physical activity after the age of 70 . Noted in the article was the fact that 47% of the drafted or recruited citizens were not listed as "fit to fight " due largely to malnutrition, physical infirmities and illiteracy. Nineteen million males were "called up" and nine million were rejected.
The health benefits of exercise are well established yet many kids and adults do not meet the recommendations for 150 minutes of weekly exercise. Important is the fact that funding for many youth sports programs is being eliminated and in many instances screen time and classroom time replaces recess and play time.
The most popular spectator sport in the U.S. is football with 1.46 million kids between the ages of 13 and 17 participating. Basketball has an estimated 3.44 million youths playing and baseball 2.18 million. Soccer is the fastest growing U.S. youth sport with 1.48 million participants and tennis has 1.41 million.
It is never too late to start an exercise program even if you were not a high school athlete. The good news is that you will soon reap the health benefits of physical exercise even if you are now in the middle age years or older. Try to obtain at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week. Walking for 30 minutes five times a week as a great way start. Special thanks to Mike and Loretta Beckner for introducing pickleball to Aiken in 2010, therefore making it never too late to say "Put me in coach – put me in!"