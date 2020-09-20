MEDICAL INSIGHTS: Mad honey

It just might be that the first type of chemical warfare occurred about 2,400 years ago. Would you believe the agent was honey? A Greek army was inadvertently poisoned because of eating local honey about 400 B.C. They eventually recovered but later around 69 B.C. honey was used to poison a Roman army and King Mithridates was able to repel the Roman attack.
A group of neurotoxins named after Asa Gray, the father of American botany, is known as grayanotoxin. This substance can be found in a group of plants in the family Ericaceae. If bees gather nectar and pollen from these plants and if the subsequent honey contains a high concentration of grayanotoxin, those eating the honey have been known to become ill with multiple symptoms which are serious and sometimes life threatening.
The honey has been known as mad honey because of the symptoms and side effects it can cause. The mechanism of action is related to a disturbance in the cell membrane of neurons, and this may cause overstimulation of the central nervous system. The symptoms are dose dependent and may arise within minutes to several hours after ingesting mad honey. Cardiovascular problems such as slow heart rate and low blood pressure are noted. Also double vision, nausea and vomiting, paresthesias and excessive salivation are not uncommon symptoms. A low dose of the toxin is rarely fatal in humans.
Xenophon, Aristotle and Pliny the Elder documented the effects of mad honey. Animals eating the plants have died. Some species of bees that collect the toxic nectar will die soon afterwards.
The area of concern for mad honey centers on Nepal and northern Turkey. It has been established that nearly all parts of the grayanotoxin-producing rhododendron plants are poisonous. This includes the stems, leaves, pollen and nectar.
The botanical family Ericaceae includes rhododendrons, azaleas and kalmia, or mountain laurel. All of these are potentially toxic if enough of the plant is eaten. Other names for mountain laurel include lambkill, sheep-kill, sheep-poison and even spoonwood. It seems that Native Americans used this wood to carve spoons so it is assumed that using the utensil for cooking or eating is not harmful.
These plants are abundant in this part of the U.S., but fortunately cases of mad honey intoxication are not frequently reported. Be aware of the possible problems that ingestion could cause. Don't let your pets eat the azaleas.
A good friend dropped off a nice limb of rhododendron from North Carolina the other day. But instead of carving a spoon, I am now thinking of maybe carving a small flower vase instead, and it's going to be sweet!
Mountain laurel is the state flower of Pennsylvania.