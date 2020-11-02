MEDICAL INSIGHTS: Kids and germs

It has been noted before that kids raised on farms or in rural situations where they are exposed to the outdoors tend to have a lower risk of developing allergy problems, asthma and chronic diseases later in life. Kids raised in urban environments with less exposure to farm animals and the outdoors tend to have a higher incidence of allergies and asthma and even some forms of inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn's disease.
A recent article published in Wired Magazine titled "What Forest Floor Playgrounds Teach Us About Kids and Germs" is very interesting. This article reports on a Finnish study where about 75 children from several daycare centers were exposed to a forest floor environment which was placed over their asphalt and playground sand. The study was set up to see if a lack of microbes in paved areas of urban playgrounds had an unfavorable influence on their young immune systems.
It has been postulated that a lack of a biodiverse environment related to environmental microbes could influence the immune system in a negative way. In other words being raised in a more sterile environment such as high-rise apartments with limited exposure to dirt could give rise to several chronic diseases later in life. This list includes asthma, various allergies and even diabetes.
The Finnish study involved seven daycare centers with 75 kids age 3 to 5 years. Four of the playgrounds were replaced with a fresh forest floor which included dirt, grasses and scrubs. Three playgrounds were left unchanged. All the kids had their forearms swabbed and cultured before and after the four week study. Blood tests were also collected before and after.
The kids who played on the forest floor playground were noted to have more diverse communities of friendly bacteria on their skin as well as a higher ratio of inflammation dampening molecules to pro-inflammatory ones as compared to the traditional playground kids. The tentative conclusion was that a green type of environment could have a positive influence on a child's immune system. Also it appears that our immune system is pliable from a young age.
Probiotics are all the rage now, but usually only a few friendly bacterial types are present in each pill. This study assumes that early life exposure to a biodiverse micro-environment with harmless germs has beneficial effects on the immune system. A walk in the woods may be better for you than a walk on city sidewalks.
In the above study which was small in numbers, the kids played outside for at least 90 minutes a day. After the study it was noted the forest floor contained 500 times more microbes than the sandbox of the traditional urban playground.
In a future trial the authors of the Finnish study plan on studying infants by swaddling them in wraps that contain pockets filled with harmless microbe powders and comparing them with infants swaddled in sterile wraps.
There is limited data about viruses living in dirt, but apparently some are present there and have the ability to infect bacteria, plants and some animals. With regard to human concerns, viruses tend to survive longer on nonporous surfaces. This would then include door handles, grocery cart handles, china, plastic and even desk tops. Frequent hand-washing is of course a good idea as viruses can live for five to six days on smooth surfaces.