MEDICAL INSIGHTS: Exercising while wearing a mask

In her Nov. 19 column in The New York Times, Gretchen Reynolds reviewed two interesting studies that were recently published in scientific journals. You would think that exercising while wearing a face mask should inhibit athletic performance. According to these two small studies, that is not the case.
The first study involved 16 healthy male participants who rode exercise bicycles to exhaustion. Heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate and carbon dioxide levels were measured before, during and after workouts. This three-part study measured the above determinations without a mask, with a traditional surgical type mask and also with a tight-fitting N95 face mask. None of the subjects reported that the masks were uncomfortable or interfered with their performance.
Also the testing did not show that the masks interfered with performance according to the testing measurements. It was concluded that it was both safe and feasible to wear a mask during strenuous exercise.
The second study involved 14 healthy men and women and similar results were documented. The participants rode stationary bikes without a mask and then wore either a three layered cloth mask or a surgical mask. There was no difference in performance, muscle oxygenation or the riders' experience with or without wearing a mask.
All 30 participants preformed well while wearing a mask and none felt that a mask interfered with their experience. These were healthy individuals however and others with medical problems may not experience similar results while wearing a mask.
If others are close by, it is probably more safe to exercise outside these days and wearing a face mask to protect from COVID-19 should not interfere with your workout. Wearing a mask inside in crowded areas when not exercising is of course recommended.