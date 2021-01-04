MEDICAL INSIGHTS: Blood type and disease risk

Blood types were discovered over 100 years ago by Karl Landsteiner in 1901. You may not be aware of your blood type even though there are only a few of them. The human blood types include A, B, AB and O.
Antigens are a certain type of protein found on red blood cells and based on these antigens your blood type will be one of the above mentioned types. If these antigens come in contact with foreign substances, such as bacteria or even viruses, the antigens may stimulate an immune response.
Rh factor is a substance found on red blood cells and is either positive if present and termed Rh positive or negative if it is not present on the cell. This association is mostly important during pregnancy. It is safest for the mother and fetus to have the same Rh factors.
There have been, however, several associations between the traditional ABO blood types and certain diseases. In other words, one blood type may put you at a slight increased risk for having certain diseases. There is a gene called the ABO gene that is present only in those with type A, B and AB blood. This gene is not present in type O blood. This gene has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease as compared to type O blood. Also the ABO gene is associated with a slight increased risk of memory loss and certain types of cancer.
Studies of data from those with COVID-19 infections reveal that the ABO blood type may influence your risk of infection and some of its complications. In other words blood type may influence COVID-19 risk. In a recent study of 14,112 it was found that those without type O blood were noted to have increased infection prevalence compared to type O blood.
The risk of needing respiratory intubation was slightly increased for type AB and B blood as compared to type O. The risk of intubation was decreased for those with type A blood as was the risk of death.
Also the ABO gene is an important genetic risk factor for venous thromboembolism. Some blood types have also been associated with certain types of malaria, as well as as having an increased risk for hepatitis B.
Choose your parents wisely. If both parents are type O they can only have children with type O blood. If both parents have B type then they can have kids with type B or type O. Those with both type A can have kids with A or O. Parents with A and B blood can have offspring with any blood type.
Those with Rh negative blood had an overall decreased risk for infection, intubation and death in the above COVID-19 study.
You cannot change your blood type but you can practice reasonable habits such as frequent hand-washing, appropriate distancing and, of course, mask-wearing when out in public. Be sure to strongly consider accepting a COVID-19 vaccination when it is offered to you.