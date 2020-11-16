MEDICAL INSIGHTS: A tough break

There are 26 bones in the foot. Broken bones also known as fractures are not an uncommon foot injury particularly for athletes. A broken toe is the most common fracture involving the foot, but the most common fracture of the midfoot involves the fifth metatarsal.
This is the long bone just behind the small toe and forms the outer edge of the foot. It originates near the ankle bones or tarsals and ends just behind the little toe. Therefore there are five metatarsal bones with the one behind the big to being number one or the first metatarsal.
A Jones fracture describes a break of the fifth metatarsal if it occurs near the proximal end near the base and the middle of that bone. Treatment usually involves a cast and and no weight bearing on that foot for five or six weeks. Healing of the fracture may be delayed as circulation to that area of the bone has a limited blood supply. For that reason surgery is sometimes indicated if healing is not satisfactory.
Dr. Robert Jones described this fracture in 1902. He broke his foot bone while dancing. Risk factors for this fracture include high impact sports such as football, soccer, gymnastics and basketball or even tennis. Suddenly increasing your physical activity level can be a risk factor as can chronic stress on a foot such as running. This could lead to a small crack in the bone and then eventually a stress fracture.
If you are an NFL player a Jones fracture would not be a trivial event. Two former college players who played in this state a few years ago sustained a Jones fracture while playing professionally. Sammy Watkins and Deebo Samuel have had this fracture and each has needed surgery. Sammy Watkins has had surgery at least twice and both players lost a good bit of playing time.
Recently a local Aiken pickleball player rolled her ankle and fractured her fifth metatarsal while playing the game. She noted severe pain and could not put weight on that foot. This is not the most common fracture, however, as a broken wrist is seen most often for those who fall while playing pickleball. National recommendations mention that we should try to obtain at least 150 minutes of exercise each week. Don't let the possibility of an injury keep you from exercising or playing and having fun with your friends.