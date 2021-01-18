MEDICAL INSIGHTS: 4-second intervals may be enough

High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, is a form of cardio-type exercise that includes short fast spurts of intense physical effort followed by rest intervals that are slightly longer. An example could include 20 seconds of all out sprints followed by 40 seconds of rest. This then would be repeated multiple times. Some HIIT workouts are so stressful many people don't want to repeat a full set again.
The optimal interval time for this type of training has not yet been determined . Many believe that HIIT produces more and faster health benefits than longer, slower workouts. But if a workout is too stressful it may not become a frequently used exercise.
Some researchers such as Ed Coyle of the University of Texas in Austin have thought that 20 seconds might just be too long to nurture maximum health and physical benefits. He therefore searched for the shortest exercise interval by testing elite athletes as well as average middle-aged adults.
Initially he tested the competitive athletes using a special stationary bicycle that used a heavy flywheel. Because this group was so well conditioned, they reached their maximum level of intensity in only two seconds.
Later he tested a small group of sedentary yet healthy men and women who were aged 50 to 68 years old. These 39 participants were tested before and after for muscular power, aerobic fitness, muscle mass and arterial flexibility. He also doubled the time to reach maximum intensity because the volunteers in the group were not conditioned athletes, therefore they were allowed four seconds to reach their peak performance on the stationary bike.
The volunteers visited the exercise lab three times a week. They did four seconds of sprints followed by 56 seconds of rest for a total of 15 sets. The total time of intense sprints therefore was only one minute.
The volunteers were then retested after eight weeks of these HIIT workouts. On average the volunteers were noted to have increased their overall fitness by 10%. Also, leg muscle mass increased and arterial stiffness was reduced.
Therefore it could be concluded that the interval time for all out intensity may not need to be as long as previously thought for HIIT intervals. It could even be reasonable to increase the time to eight seconds for some forms of exercise as most of us do not have the same type of specialized bicycle that would allow you to reach maximal effort in only four seconds.
These short intervals will not make you a competitive athlete but they could help you to be able to offset the unhealthy effects of prolonged sitting or a sedentary lifestyle.
Intermittent exercise throughout the day may be beneficial, perhaps even more so than going to the gym at the end of the day for a long slow extended workout. Therefore consider adding HIIT workouts to your exercise routines. If you only have about 15 minutes to workout consider the above study which was reported on by Gretchen Reynolds in the Dec. 30 issue of The New York Times titled "Can Four Seconds of Exercise Make A Difference?"