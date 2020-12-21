MEDICAL INSIGHTS: 11 minutes well spent

Long hours of sedentary time, particularly sitting, have significant negative health effects. Those who sit for longer than eight hours per day are at increased risk for early death from all causes. This means that cardiovascular disease as well as some forms of cancer are seen more frequently and at an earlier age for those with a sedentary life style.
The present recommendations are for us to try and exercise for 25-30 minutes a day for a total of 150 minutes a week. But that half an hour was not thought to minimize the negative effects of prolonged sitting according to one study. The 2016 study published in The Lancet concerning 1,005,791 participants concluded that in order to diminish the ill effects of prolonged sitting we should try to exercise for at least 60-75 minutes a day. In that study participants were followed from two to 18 years and 84,609 individuals died. Those who were the most sedentary were at an increased risk for premature death. Those with the most physical activity were not at increased risk. The authors concluded that high levels of physical activity seem to lessen the ill effects of prolonged setting.
That study however was based on questionnaires and it was thought that many of the participants overestimated the amount of time that was really spent moving or exercising. Therefore the same scientists from the 2016 study reevaluated their methods of data collection. This time they used a device known as an accelerometer. This device helped to accurately document the time spent moving and exercising.
In this study the 44,370 men and women who participated were followed for up to 14 years and 3,451 of them died. Also in this group, the average sedentary time was 8.5 to 10.5 hours per day. The accelerometer recorded moderate to vigorous physical activity, or MVPA. The risk of death increased in those with increased sedentary time and decreased MVPA per day.
The authors concluded that only 11 minutes of MVPA with less than 8.5 hours of daily sitting had the same benefits as those with greater than 30 minutes of daily MVPA. Those with less than two minutes of MVPA per day with at least 8.5 to 10.5 hours of sitting had the highest risk of all-cause mortality.
What this suggests is that the amount of time for MVPA to help avoid premature death is probably less than previously suggested. If you sit for eight hours a day, try to exercise for at least a minimum of 11 minutes a day. However still try and exercise for at least 150 minutes a week. If you can't move for 20 minutes on some days then try for at least 11 minutes. A minimum of 11 minutes of MVPA is comforting, but it does not guarantee maximum health. Therefore minimize sitting and keep moving and move often.