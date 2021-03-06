Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County xx (copy)

You have permission to edit this article.
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Feb. 5-11.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

3305 Rocking Horse Lane – $735,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hatchaway Bridge Farms

Sale date: 2/11/2021

239 Vixen Lane – $581,000

Beech Island 29842

Neighborhood: Fox Hollow

Sale date: 2/5/2021

6010 Crawley Circle – $497,364

Beech Island, 29842

Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch

Sale date: 2/11/2021

653 Edisto Lake Road – $340,000

Wagener, 29164

Neighborhood: Edisto Lake

Sale date: 2/5/2021

230 Bellewood Drive – $335,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Bellewood

Sale date: 2/8/2021

3055 White Gate Loop – $329,900

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing

Sale date: 2/5/2021

855 Starbuck Drive – $315,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Hopeland Farm

Sale date: 2/11/2021

 

