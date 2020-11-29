Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Oct. 30 through Nov. 5

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 30 through Nov. 5.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
431 Chestnut Brown Court – $875,000
Warrenville 29851
Neighborhood: Kings Ridge
Sale date: 10/30/2020
460 Sumter St. S.E. – $585,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 11/5/2020
392 Mimosa Circle – $545,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Hite Subdivision
Sale date: 11/3/2020
163 Dumbridge Road – $517,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Peninsula
Sale date: 10/30/2020
1753 Silver Bluff Road – $466,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Hunting Hills
Sale date: 11/3/2020
5030 Shell Stone Trail – $440,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Oakwood Plantation
Sale date: 11/2/2020
110 Mallard Court – $413,000
Trenton 29847
Neighborhood: AIKN6
Sale date: 11/2/2020