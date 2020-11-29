You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Oct. 30 through Nov. 5

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 30 through Nov. 5.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

431 Chestnut Brown Court – $875,000

Warrenville 29851

Neighborhood: Kings Ridge

Sale date: 10/30/2020

460 Sumter St. S.E. – $585,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 11/5/2020

392 Mimosa Circle – $545,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hite Subdivision

Sale date: 11/3/2020

163 Dumbridge Road – $517,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Peninsula

Sale date: 10/30/2020

1753 Silver Bluff Road – $466,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Hunting Hills

Sale date: 11/3/2020

5030 Shell Stone Trail – $440,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Oakwood Plantation

Sale date: 11/2/2020

110 Mallard Court – $413,000

Trenton 29847

Neighborhood: AIKN6

Sale date: 11/2/2020

 

 

