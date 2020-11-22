You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Oct. 23-29

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 23-29.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

1500 Huntsman Drive S.W. – $1,097,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Foxchase

Sale date: 10/29/2020

220 Trafalgar St. S.W. – $720,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 10/26/2020

181 McVey Road – $505,000

Aiken 29801

Sale date: 10/23/2020

1007 Tamarack Drive – $489,000

North Augusta

Neighborhood: Pineview Estates

Sale date: 10/29/2020

471 Beaverdam Road – $450,000

Aiken 29805

Sale date: 10/26/2020

2017 McDougal Road – $450,000

Aiken 29805

Sale date: 10/27/2020

8032 Wexford Court - $397,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 10/29/2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News