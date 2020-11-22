Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Oct. 23-29

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Oct. 23-29.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
1500 Huntsman Drive S.W. – $1,097,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Foxchase
Sale date: 10/29/2020
220 Trafalgar St. S.W. – $720,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 10/26/2020
181 McVey Road – $505,000
Aiken 29801
Sale date: 10/23/2020
1007 Tamarack Drive – $489,000
North Augusta
Neighborhood: Pineview Estates
Sale date: 10/29/2020
471 Beaverdam Road – $450,000
Aiken 29805
Sale date: 10/26/2020
2017 McDougal Road – $450,000
Aiken 29805
Sale date: 10/27/2020
8032 Wexford Court - $397,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 10/29/2020