Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Nov. 6-12

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Nov. 6-12.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
508 Forest Bluffs Road S.W. – $525,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Bluffs
Sale date: 11/6/2020
2263 Chukker Creek Road – $455,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Chukker Creek
Sale date: 11/9/2020
264 Willow Lake Drive – $439,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 11/9/2020
118 Dewberry Lane S.W. – $392,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 11/10/2020
7 Tupelo Court – $373,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 11/12/2020
1150 Legacy Lane – $337,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Willow Woods
Sale date: 11/12/2020
1059 Brightwood Drive – $291,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 11/12/2020