Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Nov. 6-12

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Nov. 6-12.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

508 Forest Bluffs Road S.W. – $525,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Forest Bluffs

Sale date: 11/6/2020

2263 Chukker Creek Road – $455,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Chukker Creek

Sale date: 11/9/2020

264 Willow Lake Drive – $439,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 11/9/2020

118 Dewberry Lane S.W. – $392,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 11/10/2020

7 Tupelo Court – $373,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 11/12/2020

1150 Legacy Lane – $337,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Willow Woods

Sale date: 11/12/2020

1059 Brightwood Drive – $291,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 11/12/2020

 

